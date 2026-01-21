Mammootty And Mohanlal Reunite In Patriot; Teaser Hints At High-Stakes Political Thriller

The Patriot release date is rumoured to be April 23, as Malayalam cinema waits for the long-awaited Mammootty Mohanlal Patriot reunion.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Patriot
Patriot behind the scenes Photo: IMDb
Summary
  • Patriot teaser teases surveillance and political power play.

  • Mammootty Mohanlal's Patriot reunites Malayalam cinema’s biggest stars.

  • Patriot cast includes Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara

Patriot has quickly become one of the most talked-about Malayalam films this year, mainly because it reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal in a political thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film’s teaser dropped last year and immediately raised expectations with its tense tone and sharp dialogue.

Patriot: What the Teaser Reveals and Why Fans Are Excited

The teaser begins with a voiceover reflecting on a time when the country was “controlled by the two of them,” highlighting the trust and influence the central characters have built. It then shifts into a suspenseful sequence that suggests a hidden agenda and a power struggle with far-reaching consequences.

The promo ends with Mammootty asking a final question that sums up the film’s conflict: “Great Indian traitor… or Patriot.”

What the teaser hints at

In one key scene, Mammootty’s character warns of a plan to “bring social score to people,” while Mohanlal, playing an army general, asks, “There are three of us. Do you think you can stop us?” The teaser also introduces “Periscope,” a program tied to a student laptop initiative, with Nayanthara’s character questioning whether it is secretly spying on them.

Why the film matters:

Patriot is not just a star-driven film. The plot hints at a conflict between citizens and a government pushing mass surveillance. The film’s cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Revathy, and the thriller is rumoured to release on April 23, making it one of the most anticipated Malayalam releases.

