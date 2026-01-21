Jayaram And Urvashi Reunite For Pandiraaj's Comedy Film

Jayaram and Urvashi reunite for Pandiraaj's film

Jayaram, who is currently busy shooting, shared his excitement about his reunion with Urvashi. In a recent interview on a podcast with Gobinath, he said, “After 20 years, we are starring in a film together. Shooting is going on, but a title has not been finalised yet. It has a massively entertaining, humour-filled narrative. Each scene will take about 10–15 takes as we would keep laughing in between shots. Pandiraaj sir would wait for us to finish laughing to start shooting the next scene.”