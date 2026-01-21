Jayaram And Urvashi Reunite For Pandiraaj's Comedy Film

Jayaram and Urvashi are collaborating on Pandiraaj's next.
Veteran actors Jayaram and Urvashi are coming together once again for director Pandiraaj's upcoming comedy. It marks their reunion after 20 years. The news has been confirmed by Jayaram himself, saying that the shooting is currently going on. The title of the film is not revealed yet.
Jayaram and Urvashi reunite for Pandiraaj's film
Jayaram, who is currently busy shooting, shared his excitement about his reunion with Urvashi. In a recent interview on a podcast with Gobinath, he said, “After 20 years, we are starring in a film together. Shooting is going on, but a title has not been finalised yet. It has a massively entertaining, humour-filled narrative. Each scene will take about 10–15 takes as we would keep laughing in between shots. Pandiraaj sir would wait for us to finish laughing to start shooting the next scene.”
Praising Urvashi's skills as an actor, the Kantara actor shared an incident from the sets of their upcoming film. “This film has a scene where she will repeat the exact same words that I would have told her not to say and then look at me while asking, ‘What I said was right?’ Nobody can pull off such an expression,” he said.
Jayaram also said that they improvised their scenes and often broke into laughter, which made their scenes look natural.
Both collaborated in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Chakkikotha Chankaran, Kadinjool Kalyanam, and Panchatanthiram are some of their best films together. In 2020, they were seen in the anthology Putham Pudhu Kaalai on Prime Video.
Details about the storyline and other cast members of the upcoming film are kept under wraps.
On the work front, Jayaram was last seen in Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. He will be seen in the Malayalam film Ashakal Aayiram. Urvashi was last seen in Prince and Family.