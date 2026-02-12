Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Shoot Sparks Frenzy At Delhi Metro Station

Kartik Aaryan Naagzilla shoot at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar Metro Station pulls huge crowds, as the actor begins the film’s Delhi schedule amid rising buzz.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla
Kartik Aaryan’s Naagzilla shoot moves across Delhi locations Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla shoot draws Delhi Metro crowd.

  • Naagzilla Delhi schedule begins after Mumbai wrap.

  • Mrighdeep Singh Lamba Naagzilla releases on August 2026.

Kartik Aaryan Naagzilla shoot turned into a public spectacle as the actor was spotted filming at Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. The unexpected appearance of the star drew hundreds of fans, slowing traffic in the surrounding area as people gathered to watch the action unfold.

Naagzilla Delhi shoot draws massive crowd

The Delhi schedule marks the next phase of Naagzilla after Kartik wrapped up filming in Mumbai. Videos from the metro station quickly went viral, showing the actor waving at fans between takes. The atmosphere was lively, with commuters pausing to record glimpses of the shoot.

Security personnel were seen forming a tight cordon around the actor as filming continued, ensuring commuters could move through the station without major disruption. Despite the rush-hour setting, the unit managed to complete key portions of the sequence efficiently. Onlookers described the mood as festive, with chants and cheers breaking out each time Kartik stepped into frame. The brief chaos only added to the curiosity surrounding Naagzilla, signalling that the film’s blend of fantasy and star power is already striking a chord beyond social media.

The project, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films. Reports suggest Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Naagzilla features him as an Ichadhari Naag, a shape-shifting serpent, adding a fantasy twist to the narrative.

Related Content
Related Content
O Romeo Advance Booking Report - IMDb
O' Romeo Advance Booking Report: Shahid Kapoor Film Sells Nearly 60K Tickets For Day 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan filming in Delhi builds buzz

Naagzilla Delhi locations are expected to include parts of East Delhi and possibly Yamuna ghat. While the full cast has not been officially announced, speculation hints that Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta may star opposite Kartik.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14 2026. With strong on-ground excitement and viral clips circulating online, Naagzilla latest updates indicate growing anticipation. Apart from this fantasy drama, Kartik Aaryan 2026 films also include a project with Anurag Basu, co-starring Sreeleela.

Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood career - Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra On Starting Her Hollywood Career In 30s: It's Terrifying

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For now, the Naagzilla shoot underway in Delhi has already created a buzz, proving once again that Bollywood shooting in Delhi rarely goes unnoticed.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos Lose Three As Manenti Gets Sheikh | NEP 81/3 (12)

  2. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Prepare For IPL 2026 With DY Patil T20 Tournament Participation

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Injured By Jasprit Bumrah Yorker, Sanju Smason To Cover For Abhishek Sharma

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: No Associate Team In Triple-Header; Ashwin Backs Tariq's Action

  5. India Likely Playing XI Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play In Delhi?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Pilot Shut Fuel Switches Before Air India Flight Crash In Ahmedabad: Report

  2. BJP Walks Out of J&K Assembly, Seeks Omar Abdullah’s Apology

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Stalin Rules Out Power-Sharing, Says DMK–Congress Alliance Intact

  5. Farmers, Trade Unions Call For Bharat Bandh To Protest Against Indo–US Trade Deal

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. After Gen-Z Uprisings, Bangladesh & Nepal Take Contrasting Trajectories To Democracy

  2. President Petro Claims Assassination Plot After Helicopter Landing Aborted In Colombia

  3. Mark Carney And Nehru: When One Voice Breaks The Silence

  4. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  5. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Parliamentary Elections Amid Heavy Security And Reforms Referendum

Latest Stories

  1. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run

  2. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  3. Bangladesh Elections 2026: How They Could Redefine Its Democratic Journey

  4. Will Lionel Messi Play In Inter Miami’s MLS 2026 Opener? Hamstring Injury Clouds Availability

  5. South Korean Actor Jung Eun-woo Passes Away At 39; Final Post Raises Concern

  6. Clash in Mirpur As Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election

  7. Trade Union Strike Disrupts Normal Life In Kerala

  8. Sri Lanka Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Mendis, Shanaka, Rathnayake Power SL To 105-Run Win