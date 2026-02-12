Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Shoot Sparks Frenzy At Delhi Metro Station

Security personnel were seen forming a tight cordon around the actor as filming continued, ensuring commuters could move through the station without major disruption. Despite the rush-hour setting, the unit managed to complete key portions of the sequence efficiently. Onlookers described the mood as festive, with chants and cheers breaking out each time Kartik stepped into frame. The brief chaos only added to the curiosity surrounding Naagzilla, signalling that the film’s blend of fantasy and star power is already striking a chord beyond social media.