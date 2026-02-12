Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Shoot Sparks Frenzy At Delhi Metro Station

Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla shoot draws Delhi Metro crowd.
Kartik Aaryan Naagzilla shoot turned into a public spectacle as the actor was spotted filming at Laxmi Nagar Metro Station in Delhi. The unexpected appearance of the star drew hundreds of fans, slowing traffic in the surrounding area as people gathered to watch the action unfold.
Naagzilla Delhi shoot draws massive crowd
The Delhi schedule marks the next phase of Naagzilla after Kartik wrapped up filming in Mumbai. Videos from the metro station quickly went viral, showing the actor waving at fans between takes. The atmosphere was lively, with commuters pausing to record glimpses of the shoot.
Security personnel were seen forming a tight cordon around the actor as filming continued, ensuring commuters could move through the station without major disruption. Despite the rush-hour setting, the unit managed to complete key portions of the sequence efficiently. Onlookers described the mood as festive, with chants and cheers breaking out each time Kartik stepped into frame. The brief chaos only added to the curiosity surrounding Naagzilla, signalling that the film’s blend of fantasy and star power is already striking a chord beyond social media.
The project, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films. Reports suggest Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Naagzilla features him as an Ichadhari Naag, a shape-shifting serpent, adding a fantasy twist to the narrative.
Kartik Aaryan filming in Delhi builds buzz
Naagzilla Delhi locations are expected to include parts of East Delhi and possibly Yamuna ghat. While the full cast has not been officially announced, speculation hints that Laapataa Ladies actor Pratibha Ranta may star opposite Kartik.
The film is slated for a theatrical release on August 14 2026. With strong on-ground excitement and viral clips circulating online, Naagzilla latest updates indicate growing anticipation. Apart from this fantasy drama, Kartik Aaryan 2026 films also include a project with Anurag Basu, co-starring Sreeleela.
For now, the Naagzilla shoot underway in Delhi has already created a buzz, proving once again that Bollywood shooting in Delhi rarely goes unnoticed.