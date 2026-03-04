Holi 2026: Bollywood Celebs Celebrate With Family, Colours And Smiles

Holi 2026 saw Bollywood celebrities sharing vibrant celebration photos online. From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s intimate family moments to Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s cheerful snapshots, stars embraced the festival of colours with loved ones.

Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon Shared Colourful Holi Pictures
Bollywood Stars Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon Shared Colourful Holi Pictures Photo: Instagram
  • Bollywood celebrities marked Holi 2026 by sharing festive moments from their celebrations on social media.

  • Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated the occasion with their family in an intimate gathering.

  • Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan also posted colourful photos, capturing the joyful spirit of the festival.

Holi 2026 Bollywood celebs turned social media into a splash of colour as stars shared heartfelt glimpses from their celebrations. From intimate family gatherings to lively get-togethers, the festival of colours brought warmth and cheer across the industry.

Among the most talked-about moments were pictures shared by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. Celebrating their first Holi as new parents, the couple kept things simple and close-knit. Dressed in white, with soft gulal smeared across their faces, they marked the occasion with family members including Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. The images reflected a calm and intimate celebration.

Veteran stars and cosy gatherings

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi gathering at their residence. The celebration saw several members of the film fraternity in attendance. Shabana chose a traditional white kurta with a head scarf, blending elegance with festive spirit.

Holi & Bollywood: Iconic Songs, Fashion & Pop-Culture Impact

Soha Ali Khan celebrated with Kunal Kemmu and close friends. Their celebration included playful water balloon fights and bright splashes of colour, capturing the joyful chaos Holi is known for

Colourful moments from younger stars

Varun Dhawan shared cheerful photos with his wife Natasha Dalal, smiling with his face covered in vibrant gulal. Kriti Sanon marked the festival with her sister Nupur Sanon and brother-in-law Stebin Ben, opting for a classic white outfit brightened with colour.

Randeep Hooda and Neha Dhupia also shared family-filled moments, celebrating with their partners and children. Their posts highlighted laughter, togetherness and the simple joy of being surrounded by loved ones.

Holi 2026 was celebrated on March 3, with celebrities across Bollywood embracing the festival in their own unique ways.

