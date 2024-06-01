An immensely talented Indian actor, Vicky Kaushal, was born on May 16th, 1988, and has left an indelible mark on Bollywood. Growing up in a family deeply rooted in cinema, thanks to his father’s renowned status as an action director, cautious trajectory into action appeared almost Predestined. His debut in the film industry with a critically acclaimed “Masaan” in 2015, gained widespread praise for his nuanced performance. However, it was his role in the 2018 film, “Raazi” That catapulted him into mainstream success. The pivotal moment came when the 2019 blockbuster “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, a military drama earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh. Kaushal’s ability to transition between diverse roles from intense dramas to lighthearted comedies sets him apart. Beyond acting, Kaushal’s humility and down-to-earth personality endear him to everyone. With impeccable dialog delivery, and emotional depth on-screen charisma, Kaushal’s contributions have cemented him as one of India’s brightest stars.