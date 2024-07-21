Art & Entertainment

'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Witnesses Growth

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk starrer 'Bad Newz' hit the screens on July 19. It made a decent opening and on day 2, it saw a growth in its collections.

'Bad Newz' starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk witnessed a growth on day 2 of its release. The romantic comedy opened to decent numbers. It earned Rs 8.3 crore net as per a report in industry tracker Sacnilk.com. On day 2, the collections picked up as the film raked in Rs 10 crore net (as per early estimates). So, the total box office collection of 'Bad Newz' stands at Rs 18.3 crore in two days.

'Bad Newz' had an overall 26.81% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Night shows saw an attendance of 37.51%, evening shows saw an occupancy of 30.21%, afternoon shows saw 26.11%, and morning shows witnessed an occupancy of 13.39%.

'Bad Newz' has mostly received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is expected to earn a good amount on its first Sunday. Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' which released last week, are underperforming at the box office. 'Bad Newz' has no major competitors currently but on July 26, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool and Wolverine' will hit the theatres. So, in that case, Vicky Kaushal starrer is likely to face a tough competition at the box office.

'Bad Newz' also stars Neha Dhupia in a supporting role. Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma have cameo roles. It is directed by Anand Tiwari and co-produced by Anand, Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

‘Bad Newz’ revolves around a woman (played by Triptii) who faces a rare pregnancy condition. In the trailer, the doctor declares it a case of heteropaternal superfecundation (where two separate eggs are fertilized in the same menstrual cycle of a woman by sperm cells of two different men). He calls it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' occurrence and reveals that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers of the unborn child.

