'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Witnesses Growth

'Bad Newz' has mostly received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It is expected to earn a good amount on its first Sunday. Akshay Kumar's 'Sarfira' and Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' which released last week, are underperforming at the box office. 'Bad Newz' has no major competitors currently but on July 26, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool and Wolverine' will hit the theatres. So, in that case, Vicky Kaushal starrer is likely to face a tough competition at the box office.