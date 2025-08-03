Hamas Refuses To Disarm Without Sovereign Palestinian State, Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Condition

Despite growing diplomatic pressure, Hamas remains adamant, signalling it views disarmament as a final step, not a starting point for negotiations.

Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel
Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel Photo: AP photo
Hamas has rejected calls to disarm as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel, declaring it will not lay down arms unless an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is established, BBC reported.

The militant group issued a firm response following remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who claimed Hamas had shown a willingness to consider disarmament. In a statement, Hamas dismissed that claim, reiterating its longstanding position that resistance, including armed struggle, remains non-negotiable until Palestinian sovereignty is secured.

"We cannot and will not surrender our right to resistance or give up our weapons unless a fully sovereign Palestinian state is realised," the statement read.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have made Hamas's disarmament a central demand in the stalled ceasefire negotiations, alongside the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

Over the past week, indirect talks between Israel and Hamas—facilitated by international and regional actors—have faltered. At the same time, Arab nations and several Western governments have urged Hamas to disarm and relinquish its hold over Gaza. This comes as France and Canada announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state, with the UK indicating it may follow suit if Israel does not meet certain conditions by September.

Despite growing diplomatic pressure, Hamas remains adamant, signalling it views disarmament as a final step, not a starting point for negotiations.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to deteriorate. On Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned that Israel would intensify operations in Gaza if Hamas failed to release hostages soon.

Envoy Steve Witkoff, currently on a visit to Israel, has been at the center of renewed US diplomatic efforts to secure a breakthrough. On Thursday, he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the next day inspected a US-backed aid site in southern Gaza, which has drawn criticism over its failure to ensure civilian safety.

Earlier Saturday, Witkoff met with families of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv. Video footage showed him being welcomed with applause and pleas for intervention, as he entered a protest square that has become a focal point for hostage families.

Witkoff said the US remained committed to a comprehensive peace agreement focused on ending the conflict and securing the release of all hostages—not just a "partial deal."

UN: Over 1,300 Killed Seeking Food

The United Nations on Saturday released stark new figures, reporting that at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed since late May while attempting to obtain food. The UN blames Israeli military actions near humanitarian aid sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which operates under US and Israeli oversight.

Israel has denied responsibility for the deaths, claiming its forces do not target civilians and accusing Hamas of deliberately inciting chaos near aid distribution points.

The crisis has led to what multiple UN agencies are now calling "man-made mass starvation" in Gaza. Despite Israeli claims that there are no restrictions on humanitarian deliveries, access to food and basic supplies remains severely limited.

With diplomatic tensions rising, military operations continuing, and no breakthrough in sight, the conflict appears set to grind on—unless both sides are willing to compromise on core demands, including Hamas's disarmament and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

