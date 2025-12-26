Malaysia’s Ex-PM Najib Found Guilty On New 1MDB Charges

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been found guilty on fresh charges linked to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal, delivering another major legal blow to the disgraced ex-leader already serving a prison sentence.
A Malaysian court ruled that Najib had abused his position and misappropriated funds connected to 1MDB, the state investment fund at the centre of one of the world’s largest financial scandals. The charges relate to the siphoning of millions of ringgit from the fund, which prosecutors said was used for personal benefit.
Najib, who has consistently denied wrongdoing, argued that he was misled by financial advisers and officials. The court, however, accepted the prosecution’s case that he had knowingly authorised and benefited from the transactions, calling his explanations “not credible.”
The verdict adds to Najib’s mounting legal troubles. In 2022, he became Malaysia’s first former prime minister to be jailed after being convicted in a separate case involving SRC International, a former 1MDB unit. He is currently serving a prison sentence, though he has sought clemency and appealed multiple convictions.
The 1MDB scandal, which erupted in 2015, triggered global investigations into money laundering and corruption, implicating banks and financial institutions across several countries. Billions of dollars were allegedly misappropriated from the fund, with luxury properties, artwork and other assets seized worldwide.
Najib’s legal team said they would appeal the latest conviction. The case continues to be closely watched in Malaysia, where it has become a symbol of both high-level corruption and the country’s efforts to hold powerful figures accountable.