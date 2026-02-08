PM Modi Meets Top Malaysian Industry Leaders, Pitches India Growth Story

PM Modi highlighted reforms and ease of doing business, urging Malaysian firms to expand investments in India across energy, tech, infrastructure and renewables.

In this image released on Feb. 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for a two-day trip to Malaysia, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo) Photo: | Source: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with four leading industry leaders of Malaysia and appreciated the strong interest of the companies in the "Indian growth story." Modi met with Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad; Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder of Berjaya Corporation Berhad; Pua Khein Seng, Founder of Phison Electronics; and Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS.

"Prime Minister appreciated the growing B2B connections between India and Malaysia and the strong interest of Malaysian companies in the Indian growth story," a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.  "Prime Minister @narendramodi met Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President & Group CEO of PETRONAS, and discussed strengthening energy partnerships and new opportunities in renewables and clean fuel, including green hydrogen and green ammonia PETRONAS has a three-decade presence in India with a diversified portfolio across LNG, petrochemicals and emerging green energy solutions," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.

Modi emphasised the recent changes and actions implemented in India to facilitate corporate operations and establish a stable, effective, and predictable business and policy climate. He urged Malaysian companies to investigate India's prospects, especially in the fields of digital technology, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, healthcare, renewable energy, infrastructure, and more. The leaders of the industry expressed great faith in India's growth story and expressed gratitude for the changes implemented by the government.

“They conveyed their keen interest in increasing their business presence in India by expanding their investment portfolios and exploring joint ventures with Indian counterparts,” it said.

The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum was held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, and PM Modi praised the event and expressed hope that its discussions would result in stronger trade and investment relations between the two countries.

