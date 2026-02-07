PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

This is Narendra Modi’s third visit to Malaysia, a country with which India now enjoys excellent ties, despite a few recent blips.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi In Malaysia
In this image released on Feb. 7, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes for a two-day trip to Malaysia, in New Delhi. (PMO via PTI Photo) Photo: | Source: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi-Ibrahim talks are likely to focus on increasing trade, investment and co-operation in defence, semiconductors and digital technologies.

  • In 2024, when Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim was on a state visit to India, ties were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership  

  • With improvement of political ties under Anwar Ibrahim, India is also looking to sell Dornier aircraft to Malaysia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his way to Malaysia on a two-day (7-8) visit this weekend. An official trip was on the cards ever since PM Modi skipped last year’s ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur attended by world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

The news that the Indian PM was skipping the ASEAN meet was first announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim even before the MEA statement. Ibrahim said that Modi was busy with Diwali celebrations at home, and would participate virtually. At that time, pundits in Delhi said that the PM wanted to avoid a face-to-face with Trump at a time when relations had hit rock bottom. That page turned with the announcement last week of an impending bilateral trade deal between India and the US.

“The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains,'' Prime Minister Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.   

Related Content
Related Content

This is Narendra Modi’s third visit to Malaysia, a country with which India now enjoys excellent ties. Yet there were some major blips in the recent past, following the scrapping in 2019 of Kashmir’s special status. Malaysia, then headed by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad publicly criticised New Delhi’s action. He was also critical  of the Citizenship Amendment Act, which fast-tracked the citizenship for Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian minorities living in Afghanistan, Pakistan and  Bangladesh on grounds of religious intolerance. He had roundly condemned India’s own treatment of its Muslim minority. This led to India restricting the import of palm oil from Malaysia. But the situation cooled down once Anwar Ibrahim took over. 

In 2024, when Ibrahim was on a state visit to India, ties were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership underlying the importance of the relationship. Today’s visit “reflects India's strong commitment to our relations with Malaysia, a key partner in India's Act East Policy, Vision MAHASAGAR, and also the Indo-Pacific vision,’’ said P.Kumaran, secretary east in the MEA, who briefed reporters on Modi’s two-day trip to the east Asian nation.

“The visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance our engagement with the ASEAN region, given the important role of Malaysia as its founding member, and its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025,’’he added

What geo-political implications will this deal have? Will this mean India’s pivot to the Western camp? India had long been playing footsie with both sides. Does this mean a total break from India’s traditional close alliance with Russia? - Narendra Modi/X
Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

BY Seema Guha

Semi-Conductors And Defence

Talks between the two leaders will focus on increasing two-way trade, investments, and co-operation in defence, semiconductors and digital technologies. Malaysia is a global hub for semi-conductor assembly, testing and packaging and nearly 30 per cent of its exports relate to semi-conductor and allied products. India and Malaysia are working at a multi-layered collaboration through a government to government MoU on semi-conductor  collaborations and as well as research and development in terms of setting up fabrication centres, and assembly testing centres. Private Indian companies are keen to establish joint production with leading Malaysian companies on semi-conductors. 

With improvement of political ties under Anwar Ibrahim, India is looking to sell Dornier aircraft to Malaysia. There is also talk of collaboration in upgrading and retrofitting Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft that   both countries have. India hopes to supply naval platforms made in Indian shipyards.  “There is a lot of promise as far as defence cooperation is concerned. …So, those are all areas that look promising. We hope to be able to get something going in these areas,’’ Kumaran told reporters.

As these visits are also a way to advance business, a meeting of the India-Malaysia CEOs Forum is being held in Kuala Lumpur. Prime Minister Modi will meet CEOs from key sectors. Malaysia is India's third largest trading partner in ASEAN with bilateral trade around 20 billion dollars.

200 Indian companies including 61 joint ventures and three Indian Public Sector Undertakings, including those in IT, construction, and pharmaceuticals are actively operating in Malaysia.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Dismissed | PAK 38/1 (4 Ovs), NED 147

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  3. West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Two‑Time Champs Begin Campaign Against Associates

  4. RCB Receive $1.8 Billion Bid From Manchester United Owners After WPL 2026 Success

  5. India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In Group A Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Anxious About Caste Survey, Bihar’s Bhumihars Seek Change In Name

  2. André Béteille And The Moral Architecture Of Indian Sociology

  3. Major Fire Breaks Out At NDMC Godown In Delhi’s Safdarjung Area

  4. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

  5. Day In Pics: February 06, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  3. Where Roses Bloom In The Shadow of Oil Politics

  4. 12 Killed In Suicide Bombing At Shia Mosque In Islamabad During Friday Prayers

  5. Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing: Death Toll Rises To 31, 169 Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: PAK Bowl First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai Hunt Wickets Against Karnataka; MP Eye Positive Start

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Dismissed | PAK 38/1 (4 Ovs), NED 147