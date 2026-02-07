PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

Modi announces new consulate, Thiruvalluvar Scholarship and OCI extension for Malaysian Indian diaspora

  • PM Modi described India as a "trusted partner for growth" citing trade agreements with UK, US, EU, UAE, Australia and others.

  • He announced a new Indian consulate in Malaysia, Thiruvalluvar Centre, Thiruvalluvar Scholarship and OCI eligibility extension for Malaysian Indian-origin citizens.

  • Modi and Anwar Ibrahim reaffirmed strong ties, with Malaysia hosting nearly 3 million people of Indian descent and over 1.5 million Indian visitors in 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is regarded as a "trusted partner for growth", a perception reinforced by recent trade agreements with several countries, as he addressed the Indian diaspora during a community event in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

According to PTI, Modi, who arrived in Malaysia earlier that day for a two-day official visit, highlighted trust as India's key strength in international relations. “Trust has become India’s strongest currency,” he said, referring to deals agreed with the UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU and the US.

The event, attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, featured cultural performances by over 800 dancers presenting Indian classical and folk forms such as Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Yakshagana, Lavani and Odissi. PTI reported that the performance was recognised in the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest number of participants in an Indian dance event.

Modi noted that Malaysia hosts nearly three million people of Indian origin, the second-largest such community globally, with most tracing roots to Tamil Nadu. Greeting attendees in various languages, he praised the singing talents of Ibrahim, particularly his appreciation for Tamil songs by M G Ramachandran.

“Tamil is India’s gift to the world. Tamil literature is eternal, and Tamil culture is global. Tamil people have served humanity with their talents,” Modi said. He pointed out that India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union ministers S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and L Murugan hail from Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister announced initiatives to deepen cultural links, including a new Thiruvalluvar Centre to build on the existing Tiruvalluvar chair at the University of Malaya. He also confirmed the establishment of a new Indian consulate in Malaysia and the introduction of the Thiruvalluvar Scholarship to support Malaysian students pursuing studies in India.

Modi described this as his first foreign visit in 2026 and expressed delight at being in Malaysia. He recalled India's decision a few months earlier to extend Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation. “India will always embrace you with open arms,” he said.

He referred to his longstanding friendship with Ibrahim, noting they travelled to the venue together. Modi described the bilateral relationship through the acronym IMPACT – India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation – and stated that “India’s success is Malaysia’s success, and it is Asia’s success.”

PTI reported that Modi was moved by Ibrahim's congratulations on the Chandrayaan-3 mission, agreeing that shared achievements define ties.

Ibrahim, addressing the gathering, called Modi a personal friend and recalled ancient connections between the nations predating formal diplomacy. He described India as one of Malaysia's top trading partners and noted that over 1.5 million Indian visitors travelled to Malaysia in 2025. “I am proud to be a personal friend of Modi ji and India,” Ibrahim said.

The visit marks Modi's third to Malaysia and the first since the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. Modi received a red-carpet welcome at the airport from Ibrahim, and he posted on social media that he looked forward to discussions to strengthen friendship between the countries. The two leaders arrived on stage to chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi, Modi’.

(With inputs from PTI)

