Modi’s Malaysia Visit To Focus On Trade, Defence Ties

PM to push semiconductor cooperation and renew extradition request for Zakir Naik during two-day trip

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Narendra Modi
Modi’s Malaysia Visit To Focus On Trade, Defence Ties Photo: X/PMO India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Narendra Modi’s Malaysia visit will prioritise boosting cooperation in trade, investment, defence, semiconductors, and security under the comprehensive strategic partnership.

  • India is set to renew its request for the extradition of Zakir Naik, wanted on charges of money laundering and inciting extremism.

  • Defence collaboration, including aircraft sales, submarine upgrades, and maintenance of fighter jets, along with stronger ASEAN engagement, will be key agenda items.

 Shoring up bilateral cooperation in areas of trade, investment, and defence and security is set to be the key priorities for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Malaysia beginning Saturday even as New Delhi is set to once again press Kuala Lumpur to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Following talks between PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, the two sides are expected to ink several agreements including one on cooperation in the semiconductor sector.

India and Malaysia elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in August, 2024.

"The visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance our engagement with the ASEAN region, given the important role of Malaysia as its founding member," Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, P Kumaran, said.

Malaysia is a key member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Modi and Ibrahim will review progress under the India-Malaysia comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in priority areas of cooperation such as trade, investments, defense, security, semiconductors, renewable energy, education, and people-to-people exchanges, Kumaran said at a media briefing.

Related Content
Related Content

He also indicated that India will renew its call for extradition of Naik.

"As far as the question of Zakir Naik is concerned, I can assure you that all issues will be discussed during the visit. We have had opportunities to discuss the issue in past visits also at various levels," he said.

"And we will probably continue to take up the issue until all technical procedures are completed, and we hope to get the outcome that we desire," he noted.

Naik, currently living in Malaysia, is wanted by the Indian authorities for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. He left India in 2016.

Kumaran said India is looking at boosting defence cooperation with Malaysia.

"There is a lot of promise as far as defence cooperation is concerned. We are looking at sale of Dornier aircraft. Malaysia also has Scorpene submarines. We are looking at opportunities to try and collaborate, especially in terms of mid-life upgrades, retrofitting, etc," he said.

Kumaran said like India, Malaysia too has Su-30 fighter aircraft and New Delhi is looking at the possibility of supporting that country in maintenance and upgradation of the fleet.

"We have offered proposals for modification, upgradation and mid-life maintenance. We are also looking at potential for supply of naval platforms by Indian shipyards. So, those are all areas that look promising. We hope to be able to get something going on in these areas," he said.

Kumaran said PM Modi will also interact with leading Malaysian CEOs from key sectors.

"India and Malaysia share a strong, dynamic, and diverse economic partnership. Malaysia is India's third largest trading partner in ASEAN with bilateral trade around USD 20 billion," he said.

"Our trade has diversified beyond commodities such as palm oil and includes a variety of agricultural products, chemicals, minerals, appliances, and machinery," he added.

Kumaran said India and Malaysia are also cooperating under ASEAN for early conclusion of the ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).

The two countries are also discussing a joint review of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, he said.

In Malaysia, PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community.

"The visit of the prime minister to Malaysia would serve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries as well as to set the path for future engagements for mutual benefit," Kumaran said. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Quarter-Finals Day 1 LIVE Score: Sarfaraz Misses Out As Mumbai Bat First Against Karnataka

  2. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Second Title

  3. RCB Vs DC: Jemimah Rodrigues ‘Proud’ Of Delhi Capitals Despite Fourth Consecutive WPL Final Defeat

  4. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India-W Vs China-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Pullela Lose MDs Match

  2. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  3. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  4. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  5. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

  3. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  4. PM ‘Hiding Behind’ Speaker; Threat Claims An ‘Absolute Lie,’ Says Congress

  5. Adivasi Villagers Protest Eviction Notices In Thane Belt Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  2. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  4. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y