PM Modi RS Speech 2026: PM Attacks Congress, Highlights Growth, Reforms And Global Trade Deals

PM Modi said India was witnessing high growth along with low inflation, which, he argued, reflected the underlying strength and stability of the country’s economic framework.

PM Narendra Modi at Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister also referred to India’s trade engagements with the European Union and the United States, saying recent deals had strengthened global confidence in the Indian economy. Photo: X/PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha amid Opposition sloganeering, taking a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and criticising the party for lacking vision.

  • He said India is moving steadily towards a “Viksit Bharat”, citing high growth, low inflation and ongoing reforms under the NDA government.

  • The Prime Minister highlighted trade deals with the EU and the US, saying they reflect global confidence in a stable and growing Indian economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Rajya Sabha amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members, using the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the Congress while outlining the government’s vision for a “Viksit Bharat”.

At the start of his speech, PM Modi took a swipe at Rajya Sabha Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, telling him to “sit and shout slogans” as Opposition members continued their protests. Despite the disruptions, the Prime Minister said India must not “look back or stop”, but continue moving forward to achieve its long-term development goals.

Highlighting the state of the economy, PM Modi said India was witnessing high growth along with low inflation, which, he argued, reflected the underlying strength and stability of the country’s economic framework. He described India as riding on a “Reform Express”, driven by sustained policy changes and structural reforms undertaken over the past decade.

The Prime Minister also referred to India’s trade engagements with the European Union and the United States, saying recent deals had strengthened global confidence in the Indian economy. According to him, these agreements signal to the world that India is stable and firmly on a growth trajectory.

Targeting the Congress, PM Modi accused the party of lacking vision and long-term planning during its years in power. He said the current NDA government was spending a significant amount of time “correcting Congress’s mistakes”, while simultaneously pushing reforms to accelerate development.

The address came during a heated Parliament session, with repeated interruptions from Opposition benches, even as the Prime Minister pressed ahead with his remarks on governance, reforms, and economic performance.

