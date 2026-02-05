India, US Likely To Finalise & Sign Joint Bilateral Trade Deal In 4-5 days: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference at Vanijya Bhawan, outlining developments on India’s proposed trade agreements and other commerce-related initiatives, in New Delhi. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Joint Secretary Petal Dhillon are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal addresses a press conference at Vanijya Bhawan, outlining developments on India’s proposed trade agreements and other commerce-related initiatives, in New Delhi. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and Joint Secretary Petal Dhillon are also seen. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma