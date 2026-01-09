Parliament Budget Session Likely To Begin On January 28

The Economic Survey is expected to be tabled on January 30, while the Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
PARLIAMENT
Parliament Budget Session Likely To Begin On January 28
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Budget session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 28, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses on the opening day.

  • After a recess beginning February 13, Parliament will reconvene on March 9, with the session expected to conclude on April 2.

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 28, with the Union Budget scheduled to be presented on February 1, a Sunday.

Officials said on Friday that, according to the tentative schedule cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses on January 28.

The President’s customary address is delivered on the first day of the first Parliament session of the year.

Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Both Houses are expected to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is likely to be tabled.

Winter Session: Parliament Concludes - Photi- PTI
Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die On December 19, Winter Session Concludes

BY Outlook News Desk

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will not meet on January 31.

The Union Budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1, a Sunday.

Following discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and the Union Budget, Parliament will adjourn for a near month-long recess on February 13.

Related Content
Related Content

The session will resume on March 9 and is expected to conclude on April 2, a Thursday.

While Parliament is usually adjourned on a Friday, officials said the session may end on April 2 in view of Good Friday on April 3 and the subsequent weekend.

The recess during the Budget session allows department-related standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various Union ministries and departments.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Defending Champions Take On Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Opener

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: Men In Green Eye Series-Sealing Win Ahead Of T20 World Cup

  3. ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe Give Grand Cultural Welcome To Indian Team At Airport - Video

  4. How Kevin Pietersen's 'Jellybean' Act Instigated Zaheer Khan, Helped India Win Test: Wasim Jaffer Reveals

  5. Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Stance: Consider Future Impact Over 'Public Emotion', Tamim Iqbal Appeals To BCB

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  2. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  3. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  4. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  5. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

  2. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances to Semi-Finals After Akane Yamaguchi Retired Due To Knee Injury

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Akane Yamaguchi, Malaysia Open 2026 QF Highlights: Sindhu Beats World No.3 To Reach Semis - As It Happened

  4. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  5. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

Trending Stories

National News

  1. SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

  2. Parliament Budget Session Likely To Begin On January 28

  3. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Dry Conditions with Dense Fog and Freezing Temperatures

  4. BMC Elections: Dance Performance At BJP-Linked Rally Sparks Political Row

  5. Trinamool MPs Protest Outside Amit Shah’s Residence Against ED Raid On I-Pac Office

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Khamenei Says ‘Arrogant’ Trump Will Be ‘Overthrown’ As Protests Spread

  2. Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great Join Academy’s Best Picture Eligibility Line-Up

  3. US-India Trade Deal Stalled As Modi Didn’t Call Trump: Commerce Secretary Lutnick

  4. India, EU Reaffirm Commitment To Early Conclusion Of Free Trade Agreement Talks

  5. Despite Ceasefire, Israeli Strikes Kill 14, Including 5 Children Across Gaza

Latest Stories

  1. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener

  2. Our Elsewheres: Excerpt From All The Roads Are Open, By Annemarie Schwarzenbach

  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer Set To Join Indian Squad In Vadodara After Impressing In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. Toxic: Gulshan Devaiah Reveals Why He Had To Turn Down Yash Starrer

  5. Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Miley Cyrus

  6. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  8. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World