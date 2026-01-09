Parliament Budget Session Likely To Begin On January 28

The Budget session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 28, with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses on the opening day.
After a recess beginning February 13, Parliament will reconvene on March 9, with the session expected to conclude on April 2.
Officials said on Friday that, according to the tentative schedule cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both Houses on January 28.
The President’s customary address is delivered on the first day of the first Parliament session of the year.
Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony.
Both Houses are expected to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is likely to be tabled.
Following discussions on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and the Union Budget, Parliament will adjourn for a near month-long recess on February 13.
The session will resume on March 9 and is expected to conclude on April 2, a Thursday.
While Parliament is usually adjourned on a Friday, officials said the session may end on April 2 in view of Good Friday on April 3 and the subsequent weekend.
The recess during the Budget session allows department-related standing committees to examine the demands for grants of various Union ministries and departments.