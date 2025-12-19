Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die On December 19, Winter Session Concludes

Debates on 150 years of Vande Mataram and on electoral reforms were held in a politically charged atmosphere, while key Bills on higher education regulation and market securities were sent to committees.

  • The Lok Sabha passed the VB-G RAM G Bill to replace MNREGA, guaranteeing 125 days of rural employment, amid opposition protests.

  • Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die, saying the session recorded a productivity of 111 per cent.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, December 19, bringing an end to the 19-day-long Winter Session of Parliament this year.

Multiple important bills were passed in the 15 sittings, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.

Another Bill seeking to replace MNREGA with a new law — the VB-G RAM G Bill — promising 125 days of guaranteed employment for rural India was passed on Thursday amid opposition protests, including the tearing of papers.

The House also took up two debates — marking 150 years of Vande Mataram and on electoral reforms — both of which unfolded in a politically charged atmosphere.

A Bill to establish a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of both Houses.

Separately, a Bill related to the market securities code was introduced and sent to a department-related standing committee for further scrutiny.

Soon after the House assembled for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha sine die, bringing the session to an indefinite close.

The session recorded a productivity level of 111 per cent, Birla said.

