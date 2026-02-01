Union Budget Allocates Rs 6,000 Cr for Census 2027

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and her team members outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari

Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and her team members outside the Ministry of Finance before the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi | Photo: Tribhuvan Tiwari