Census First Phase To Be Held From April 1 To September 30

First phase of the Census will run from April 1 to September 30 across the country
House-listing and housing data will be collected before the population count
Full population enumeration will follow in the next phase, government sources said
The first phase of the national Census will be conducted from April 1 to September 30, marking the beginning of the long-delayed decennial population exercise, according to official sources.
The initial phase will focus on the house-listing and housing census, during which enumerators will collect detailed information on residential structures, household amenities, and living conditions. This phase lays the groundwork for the subsequent population enumeration.
Officials said the exercise would be carried out across both rural and urban areas, with extensive logistical preparations underway to ensure uniform data collection. Digital tools are expected to be used extensively, continuing the shift towards technology-driven census operations.
The population enumeration phase, which involves collecting individual-level demographic, social, and economic data, will be conducted after the completion of the first phase. The government is yet to announce the dates for the second phase.
The Census, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its resumption is expected to provide updated data critical for policy planning, welfare delivery, and electoral delimitation.
Further details regarding training of enumerators and operational guidelines are expected to be issued closer to the start of the exercise.