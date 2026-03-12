RCB At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru At IPL 2026: Check full schedule of RCB matches in Indian Premier League season 19 along with date, timings, venue and other details

Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 schedule was announced on March 11.

  • Due to elections, only the first phase of the schedule has been announced

  • Check the schedule of Royal Challengers Bengaluru below

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the first phase of IPL 2026 on March 11, Wednesday. The tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, featuring a high-voltage opening match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Due to upcoming state assembly elections, the BCCI has released fixtures for only the first 20 matches, covering the period from March 28 to April 12. Standard evening matches are scheduled for 7:30 PM IST, while double-header days will feature afternoon games starting at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining schedule will be finalized and shared once the election dates are confirmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter IPL 2026 being the defending champions. After finally breaking their trophy drought in 2025, the team has opted for continuity, retaining 17 players from their title-winning squad. Rajat Patidar continues as the captain, having successfully taken over the reins from Faf du Plessis last season.

RCB are expected to play their home matches at the M. Chinnswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All matches slated at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are subject to clearance from the Karnataka government-appointed expert committee, which is supposed to meet on March 13 to assess venue preparedness after the deadly stampede at the stadium in 2025.

With a settled core, RCB entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction. They targeted specific impact roles and future talent to bolster their bench strength. Venkatesh Iyer was their marquee signing in the auction. The versatile all-rounder was brought in to provide explosive left-handed batting in the middle order and a handy medium-pace option.

Since Josh Hazlewood has been suffering from injury issues, RCB added more fast bowling cover by picking New Zealand's pace ace Jacob Duffy. They also backed up Yash Dayal with young domestic talent Mangesh Yadav.

CB also added several promising youngsters at base prices, including Vicky Ostwal, Satvik Deswal, Kanishk Chouhan, and Vihaan Malhotra.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule For IPL 2026

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
Mar-28SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers HyderabadM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
Apr-05SundayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
Apr-10FridayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
Apr-12SundayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruWankhede Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad For IPL 2026

Rajat Patidar (c), Jordan Cox, Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vicky Ostwal, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal

Q

When is IPL 2026?

A

When is IPL 2026?

Q

How many teams are there in IPL 2026?

A

Ten teams will participate in the IPL 2026.

Q

Who are the defending champions of IPL?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending IPL champions.

Q

Who are the most successful teams of IPL?

A

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams of IPL with five titles each.

Tags

