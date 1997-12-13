Yash Dayal, domestic cricket career took off when he was selected to play for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team. He debuted in the domestic circuit in 2018 during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His performances in limited-overs cricket earned him a spot in the Ranji Trophy squad, where he continued to hone his skills.

In 2019, Yash Dayal was still relatively new to domestic cricket, debuting in the previous year. He continued to play for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team, primarily focusing on limited-overs formats. The 2019 season allowed Dayal to build on his early performances and gain more experience in domestic competitions.

In 2019-20, he was part of the Uttar Pradesh squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he worked on his bowling technique and strategies against different opponents. His consistent bowling performances during the season further established his presence in the team. He then transitioned to the Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic first-class competition.

Domestic cricket in India was primarily suspended or postponed during much of 2020, and players like Dayal had limited opportunities to play competitive matches.

As domestic cricket resumed in the 2020-21 season, Yash Dayal participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier T20 domestic tournament. Although the game was shortened due to pandemic-related restrictions, Dayal made the most of the opportunities available. His performances in the T20 format highlighted his adaptability and his capability to bowl under pressure.

He also participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the 2020-21 season, further honing his skills in List A cricket.

In the IPL auction in 2022 Gujarat Titans picked Dayal, marking a significant milestone in his cricketing journey. He debuted for the Titans in the 2022 season, contributing to their campaign with his left-arm pace.

In the 2023 IPL season, Dayal continued to represent the Gujarat Titans. His role within the team evolved, and he was given more responsibilities as the season progressed. His performances on the field showcased his development as a cricketer, and he continued to learn from the more experienced players around him.

In the 2023-24 domestic season, Dayal's performance remained consistent, and he was seen as a potential candidate for higher honors in Indian cricket.