Duleep Trophy Updated Squads: Sarfaraz, Dayal Stay With India B But Other Test Players Depart

The second round of the Duleep Trophy is starting from Thursday, 12th September in Anantapur

Sarfaraz Khan. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Sarfaraz Khan and Yash Dayal remain with India B even as all other players selected for the first Test match against Bangladesh have been released from their Duleep Trophy teams as updated squads for the second round of the domestic competition were announced on Tuesday by the BCCI. (More Sports News)

The second round of the Duleep Trophy is starting from Thursday, 12th September in Anantapur. Reportedly, on the same day, Indian Test players will link up in Chennai, the venue for the first Test, for a preparatory camp ahead of the two-match series, which begins on September 19.

India A is the team hit hardest by the departures as five of their players, including captain Shubman Gill and the experienced KL Rahul will be leaving. Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep too have been released from India A.

The selectors have named Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani and Aaqib Khan as replacements for the released players. 

Mayank Agarwal will take up the captaincy duty for India A. 

Rinku Singh has been called up to play for India B alongside Suyash Prabhudesai as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant will be leaving for the Bangladesh series. Himanshu Mantri too has been added to the squad.  

From India D, only Axar Patel will join the senior national side and he will be replaced by Nishant Sindhu in the Duleep Trophy. Tushar Deshpande is ruled out of the second round owing to a niggle and he will be replaced by India A’s Vidwath Kaverappa who has been moved to India D.

Team C squad remains unchanged for the second round. 

Updated India A squad: Mayank Agarwal (C), Riyan Parag, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat, Pratham Singh, Akshay Wadkar, SK Rasheed, Shams Mulani, Aaqib Khan

Updated India B squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Rinku Singh, Himanshu Mantri (WK)

Updated India C squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Gaurav Yadav, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier

Updated India D squad: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar, Sanju Samson (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Vidwath Kaverappa

