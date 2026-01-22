Ranji Trophy Round 6, Group D: Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad's Tons Power Mumbai To 332/4 Against Hyderabad On Day 1

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad stitched a 249-run partnership to drive Mumbai into a strong position against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 6 encounter

Sarfaraz Khan scored a century for Mumbai against Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 6. Photo: BCCIdomestic/X
  • Sarfaraz Khan played an unbeaten knock of 142 runs on Day 1

  • He received support from Siddhesh Lad, who also scored a century

  • Mumbai ended Day 1 on a score of 332/4

Sarfaraz Khan and Siddhesh Lad compiled superlative hundreds to power table-toppers Mumbai to a commanding 332 for 4 on day one of their Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad, in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Sarfaraz notched up his 17th first-class hundred and his first of the 2025-26 Ranji season, scoring 142 not out off 164 balls which was studded with 11 hits to the fence and five maximums.

Amandeep Khare and Anustup Majumdar are the only two batters who have amassed more Ranji tons than Sarfaraz since the 2019-20 season.

Lad sent the ball across the ropes 10 times and also had two sixes in his 179-ball knock to score 104, while putting on 249 runs for the fourth wicket after Mumbai was asked to bat first.

At the draw of stumps, Himanshu Singh (0) had joined Sarfaraz in the middle after Rohit Rayudu broke the partnership in the 86th over, trapping Lad in front of the wickets.

Rayudu (2/66) also accounted for opener Akhil Herwadkar (27), while skipper Mohammed Siraj, playing his first Ranji match of the season, picked up the other opener Akash Anand (35) after the two had added 60 runs for the opening wicket.

Sai Yadav also snapped a wicket, dismissing Musheer Khan (11) cheaply.

Mumbai were going strong at 60/0 before they lost three quick wickets to be reduced to 86/3.

Coming out to bat at No. 5, Sarfaraz then joined hands with Lad to script the recovery.

With three wins, Mumbai lead the group with 24 points, while Jammu and Kashmir are placed second with 20 points, followed by Rajasthan (13).

Hyderabad, also at 13 points, will have to win both their remaining matches to keep their hopes alive for a quarterfinal spot.

In another match, Puducherry were bowled out for 233, built mainly around Ajay Rohera's patient 211-ball 94.

Opting to bat, Puducherry struggled to weave a substantial partnership with Rohera anchoring the innings with a superb knock, laced with eight fours.

Jayant Yadav (33), Aman Khan (25) and Paras Ratnaparkhe (20) frittered away their starts as J&K bowlers produced a disciplined effort.

At stumps, Sunil Kumar and Shubham Khajuria were at the crease with J&K yet to open their account.

Sunil Kumar (3/26), Yudhvir Singh (3/55) and Vanshaj Sharma (2/55) shared eight wickets among them.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 332-4 in 87 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 142 not out, Siddhesh Lad 104; Rohit Rayudu 2/66) vs Hyderabad

Puducherry 233 all-out in 86.4 overs (Ajay Rohera 94; Sunil Kumar 3/26) against J&K

Himachal Pradesh 314-4 in 90 overs (Pukhraj Mann 118; Manav Suthar 2/59) vs Rajasthan

Delhi 216 all-out in 67.5 overs (Ayush Doseja 104; Dev Aditya Singh 3/43, Sahban Khan 3/50) vs Chhattisgarh 52-0 in 17 overs (Ayush Pandey 29, Anuj Tiwary 21)

