Ranji Trophy Round 7, Day 3 Highlights: Gnaneshwar Brings Up Maiden Double; Bengal Win

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 7 Day 3: Catch the scores and key updates from India's premier domestic cricket red-ball tournament, which is being played at multiple venues across the country

Outlook Sports Desk
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3
32 teams are competing in 16 matches played across India in round 7 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Photo: X/BCCI Domestic
Hello and welcome to the highlights of our coverage of Day 3 of Round 7 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, played across multiple venues in India on January 31, 2026. Day 3 is considered to be a moving day in Test cricket, which was also the case in many matches in the premier domestic cricket red-ball competition. Madhya Pradesh, Andhra, and Jammu and Kashmir took decisive strides towards the quarter-finals, while Bengal and Mumbai are already through to the knockouts. Catch the scores and key updates from day 3 of a riveting round 7 of the ongoing Ranji season.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of day 3 of round 7 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26, where 16 matches are being played all over India. Stay tuned to get the live score and real-time updates of these matches.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Scores As It Stands

Nagaland 366 all out vs Andhra 267/5 - Nagaland leads by 99 runs 

Gujarat 352 all out vs Tripura 208/3 - Gujarat leads by 144 runs 

Odisha 282 all out vs Jharkhand 244/6 - Odisha leads by 38 runs 

Uttar Pradesh 237 all out and 75/2 vs Vidarbha 237 all out - Uttar Pradesh leads by 75 runs

Baroda 375 all out vs Tamil Nadu 118/0 - Baroda leads by 257 runs

Madhya Pradesh 187 and 166/4 vs Maharashtra 179 - Madhya Pradesh leads by 174 runs

Goa 355 all out vs Kerala 237/2 - Goa leads by 118 runs

Rajasthan 168 all out and 77/2 vs Pondicherry 349 all out - Pondicherry leads by 104 runs

Punjab 309 all out vs Karnataka 255/6 - Punjab leads by 54 runs

Chandigarh 136 all out and 31/0 vs Saurashtra 453/3d - Saurashtra leads by 286 runs 

Bengal 193 all out and 155/3 vs Haryana 100 all out - Bengal leads by 248 runs

Uttarakhand 460/7d vs Assam 91/4 - Uttarakhand leads by 369 runs

Delhi 221 all out vs Mumbai 266/5 - Mumbai leads by 45 runs

Chhattisgarh 283 all out vs Hyderabad 415/4 - Hyderabad leads by 132 runs

Himachal Pradesh 168 all out vs Jammu and Kashmir 387/5 - Jammu and Kashmir leads by 219 runs 

Services 343/9d vs Railways 168/6 - Services leads by 175 runs

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Siddhesh Lad Scores 700 This Season 

Yesterday, Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad struck an outstanding century to take his side's total to 266 with a lead of 45 runs against Delhi at the MCA Ground. He has also achieved a landmark feat by amassing 700 runs for the first time in a Ranji Trophy season.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Matches Underway

Day 3 of the round 7 Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches are underway across different venues of the country. It is often said that day 3 of a Test match is often called the moving day, let's how many results can we get at the end of day's play.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Mumbai Vs Delhi

Delhi have quickly removed skipper Siddhesh Lad and Suved Parkar to reduce Mumbai to 7 wickets at a score of 278 with a lead of 57 runs now.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Bengal Vs Haryana 

At the Choudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Rohtak, Bengal have gained a massive lead of 248 runs against Haryana on day 3. Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran is still batting at 61 and he is being supported by Rahul Prasad. Sudip Kumar Gharami was the other notable scorer at 61 off 74.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Jharkhand vs Odisha

Jharkhand have conceded a first-innings lead to Odisha as they got bowled out for 263. They finished on an overnight score of 244/6 and could add only 19 runs before their innings got wrapped up. It is a slender 19-run lead conceded, but it is enough for Andhra and Vidarbha, the other members of Group A, who want Jharkhand to drop points in this game.

Jharkhand 263, Odisha, 64/2 (24) and 282

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Andhra vs Nagaland

Andhra is dominating Nagaland and they have breached the 500-run mark riding on CR Gnaneshwar's double century. Responding to Nagaland's 366, Andhra have managed to get a lead of 170 runs and the majority of the contribution arrives from Gnaneshwar who is unbeaten on 227. KV Sasikanth and Tripurana Vijay also made key contributions in this important Group A fixture.

Andhra 536/9 (130), Nagaland 366

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir 

Jammu and Kashmir are stretching their lead into oblivion and effectively batting Himachal Pradesh out from the game. With this Jammu and Kashmir have also ensured that they are the second team to qualify from the Group D along with Mumbai. Kanhaiya Wadhawan has completed his century and Jammu and Kashmir's score is currently 538/7. They are holding a lead of 376 runs on Day 3 and look comfortable.

Jammu and Kashmir 538/7 (144), Himachal Pradesh 168

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Bengal vs Haryana

Bengal have secured a victory by 188 runs. They have absolutely dismantled Haryana and clinched a direct win. After scalping a five-wicket haul in the first innings, Shahbaz Ahmed has done it again in the second innings as he secured a six-wicket haul this time, breaking the back of Haryana in the chase. Haryana needed 294 to qualify into the quarterfinal but they got wrapped up for 105 runs.

Bengal 193, 200

Haryana 100, 105

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Punjab vs Karnataka

Despite finishing at a tight position overnight, Karnataka have managed to get a first-innings lead against Punjab. Shreyas Gopal's half-century coupled with key contributions form Kruthik Krishna and Vidyadhar Patil helps Karnataka get a crucial 7-run lead. This lead can help them sneak into the play-offs.

Punjab 309, 16/0 (5.4)

Karnataka 316

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Mumbai Vs Delhi

Vaibhav Kandpal (32*) and skipper Ayush Dodeja (19*) are battling it out for Delhi at the moment with their 2nd innings gone to 28. Earlier Mumbai were bundled out for 317 in the first innings in response to Delhi's 221.

MUM 317, 124/3 (34)

DEL 221, 124/3

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Vidarbha Vs UP

Vidarbha have started their chase of 201 in the fourth innings and are currently going strong at 31/0 with both openers - Satyam Bhoyar and A Mokhade going batting well. They still need 170 runs more to win, meanwhile, Vidarbha need urgent wickets to remain the contest.

VID 237, 31/0

UP 237, 200

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Pondicherry Vs Rajasthan

Pondicherry dismantled Rajasthan for 168 runs in the 2nd innings on the back of a scintillating six-for by Karan Kannan. Pondicherry have started their chase of 171 runs to win the match and are currently 14/0 with both openers - Neyan Kangyan (4*) and R Jashwanth Shreeram (10*) on crease.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Punjab vs Karnataka

Punjab sit at 69/1 in the third innings, stretching their lead to 62, and Karnataka’s chances are starting to slip away. Adding to their troubles, morning fog in Mohali has already cost valuable overs, further squeezing the game. Saurashtra, meanwhile, will be hoping Punjab can stay firm and see this through.

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Group A Stumps Updates

  • Nagaland 85/4, 366 vs Andhra 536/9 declared, trail by 85 runs

  • Odisha 202/8, 282 vs Jharkhand 263, lead by 221 runs

  • Vidarbha 91/4, 237 vs Uttar Pradesh 232 and 200, need 110 to win

  • Tamil Nadu 411/7 vs Baroda 375, lead by 36 runs

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Group B Stumps Updates

  • Saurashtra beat Chandigarh by an innings and 46 runs

  • Madhya Pradesh beat Maharashtra by 133 runs

  • Goa 18/0, 355 vs Kerala 526/9 d, trail by 153 runs

  • Punjab 117/3, 309 vs Karnataka 316, lead by 112 runs

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Group C Stumps Updates

  • Assam 224/6, 140 vs Uttarakhand 460/7 declared, trail by 86 runs

  • Railways 69/1, 212 vs Services 343 and 166/8 declared, need 229 runs to win

  • Gujarat 53/2, 352 vs Tripura 427, trail by 22 runs

  • Bengal beat Haryana by 188 runs

Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 7 Day 3: Group D Stumps Updates

  • Pondicherry 51/2, 349 vs Rajasthan 168 and 352, need 121 to win

  • Delhi 206/4, 221 vs Mumbai 317, lead by 110 runs

  • Chhattisgarh 100/2, 283 vs Hyderabad 631, trail by 248 runs

  • Himachal Pradesh 26/2, 168 vs J&K 771, trail by 577 runs

Published At:
Tags

