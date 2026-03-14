Can WADA Bar Donald Trump From Los Angeles Olympics? World Anti-Doping Body Mulls A 'Ludicrous' Plan

Summary of this article
World Anti-Doping Agency is considering a rule that could bar U.S. officials, including Donald Trump, from attending the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
The proposal follows a funding dispute after the United States stopped paying its WADA dues in 2023
Critics question how such a ban could be enforced, especially at events hosted in the U.S
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is considering a proposal that could prevent government representatives from countries failing to pay their dues from attending major sporting events, a move that could potentially affect Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
According to an Associated Press report, the proposal is expected to be discussed at the watchdog’s executive committee meeting next week and comes amid a prolonged dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and the United States over unpaid contributions to the global anti-doping body.
The United States has withheld its dues since 2023, leaving roughly $7.3 million unpaid over the past two years. Government contributions account for half of WADA’s annual budget of around $57.5 million, with the remaining funding coming from the International Olympic Committee.
Proposed Sanctions Amid Funding Dispute
Under a draft proposal, governments that fail to pay their dues by Jan. 31 of the year following billing could face a three-tier sanction system. One of the strictest measures under consideration would bar government representatives from attending major international competitions, including world championships, the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.
If implemented, such a restriction could theoretically apply to high-ranking U.S. officials including Trump, Vice President J. D. Vance and members of Congress.
The measure was previously proposed in 2024 but was rejected after U.S. officials successfully lobbied against it. Since then, however, the United States has lost its seat on WADA’s executive committee, which could influence future discussions on the issue.
Sara Carter, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), said Washington remains firm in its stance on the matter. “In spite of World Anti-Doping Agency’s increasing threats, we continue to stand firm in our demand for accountability and transparency from WADA to ensure fair competition in sport,” she said.
Questions Raised Over Enforcement
Despite the proposal, questions remain over how such a rule could actually be enforced, particularly if it involves preventing a country’s leadership from attending an event hosted within its own borders.
Rahul Gupta, Carter’s predecessor at the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), also questioned the feasibility of the proposal. Gupta, who served on the World Anti-Doping Agency executive committee two years ago and led the push to reject the plan, dismissed the idea as unrealistic.
“I have never heard of a $50-million-budget Swiss foundation being able to enforce a rule to, for example, prevent the United States president from going anywhere,” Gupta said.
“And the next question you have to ask is: How are you going to enforce it? Are they going to post a red notice from Interpol? It’s ludicrous. It’s clear they have not thought this through.”
The dispute between the U.S. and WADA has been simmering for several years, driven by concerns in Washington about the global anti-doping system. Criticism intensified following WADA’s handling of Russia’s state-backed doping scandal ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
More recently, controversy surrounded a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete after testing positive for a banned substance. WADA accepted the explanation from Chinese authorities that the athletes had been unintentionally exposed to traces of a banned heart medication through contamination in a hotel kitchen.
WADA spokesperson James Fitzgerald said discussions about possible responses to governments withholding funding have been ongoing for several years and are not specifically aimed at the United States. “There is nothing new here,” Fitzgerald said, noting that such conversations date back to 2020.
He added that even if a rule were adopted, it would not be applied retroactively and therefore would not affect upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 or the Los Angeles Olympics.
“This initiative is aimed at better protecting WADA’s funding so that it can deliver on its mission to protect clean sport,” James Fitzgerald was quoted in a report by Associated Press.
“If WADA’s funding is cut, it is ultimately athletes who will suffer. Indeed, athletes (including those on WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board) have continuously expressed their support for this initiative.”