Can WADA Bar Donald Trump From Los Angeles Olympics? World Anti-Doping Body Mulls A 'Ludicrous' Plan

The World Anti-Doping Agency is considering a rule that could bar officials from countries failing to pay dues from attending major events, potentially affecting Donald Trump at the 2028 Summer Olympics

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
WADA To Bar Donald Trump From LA 2028 Olympics, FIFA World Cup 2026? US Dues Row Escalates
FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents President Donald Trump with the FIFA Peace Prize during the draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, Pool, File_)
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • World Anti-Doping Agency is considering a rule that could bar U.S. officials, including Donald Trump, from attending the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles

  • The proposal follows a funding dispute after the United States stopped paying its WADA dues in 2023

  • Critics question how such a ban could be enforced, especially at events hosted in the U.S

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is considering a proposal that could prevent government representatives from countries failing to pay their dues from attending major sporting events, a move that could potentially affect Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

According to an Associated Press report, the proposal is expected to be discussed at the watchdog’s executive committee meeting next week and comes amid a prolonged dispute between the World Anti-Doping Agency and the United States over unpaid contributions to the global anti-doping body.

The United States has withheld its dues since 2023, leaving roughly $7.3 million unpaid over the past two years. Government contributions account for half of WADA’s annual budget of around $57.5 million, with the remaining funding coming from the International Olympic Committee.

Proposed Sanctions Amid Funding Dispute

Under a draft proposal, governments that fail to pay their dues by Jan. 31 of the year following billing could face a three-tier sanction system. One of the strictest measures under consideration would bar government representatives from attending major international competitions, including world championships, the Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.

Related Content
President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Witold Banka speaks during a press briefing for the upcoming 2025 WADA World Conference on Doping in Sports, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
Six Georgia Rugby Players Charged In Doping Scandal After ‘Outrageous’ Sample-Swapping Scheme
Irans's players pose for a team photo before an Asian group A qualifying soccer match against North Korea for the 2026 World Cup, June 10, 2025, at Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. - | Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Respond To Trump Comments About Security Concerns – ‘No One Can Exclude Us’
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum holds up the team name of Mexico as President Donald Trump looks on during the draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 5, 2025. - | Photo: AP/Evan Vucci
FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump Discourages Iranian Team From Visiting USA Due To Safety Concerns After Iran's Boycott
Donald Trump cheers for USA cricket team who are currently participating in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. - AP
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Donald Trump Cheers On Team USA – 'America Is Rooting For You'
Related Content

If implemented, such a restriction could theoretically apply to high-ranking U.S. officials including Trump, Vice President J. D. Vance and members of Congress.

The measure was previously proposed in 2024 but was rejected after U.S. officials successfully lobbied against it. Since then, however, the United States has lost its seat on WADA’s executive committee, which could influence future discussions on the issue.

Sara Carter, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), said Washington remains firm in its stance on the matter. “In spite of World Anti-Doping Agency’s increasing threats, we continue to stand firm in our demand for accountability and transparency from WADA to ensure fair competition in sport,” she said.

Questions Raised Over Enforcement

Despite the proposal, questions remain over how such a rule could actually be enforced, particularly if it involves preventing a country’s leadership from attending an event hosted within its own borders.

Rahul Gupta, Carter’s predecessor at the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), also questioned the feasibility of the proposal. Gupta, who served on the World Anti-Doping Agency executive committee two years ago and led the push to reject the plan, dismissed the idea as unrealistic.

“I have never heard of a $50-million-budget Swiss foundation being able to enforce a rule to, for example, prevent the United States president from going anywhere,” Gupta said.

“And the next question you have to ask is: How are you going to enforce it? Are they going to post a red notice from Interpol? It’s ludicrous. It’s clear they have not thought this through.”

The dispute between the U.S. and WADA has been simmering for several years, driven by concerns in Washington about the global anti-doping system. Criticism intensified following WADA’s handling of Russia’s state-backed doping scandal ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

More recently, controversy surrounded a case involving 23 Chinese swimmers who were allowed to compete after testing positive for a banned substance. WADA accepted the explanation from Chinese authorities that the athletes had been unintentionally exposed to traces of a banned heart medication through contamination in a hotel kitchen.

WADA spokesperson James Fitzgerald said discussions about possible responses to governments withholding funding have been ongoing for several years and are not specifically aimed at the United States. “There is nothing new here,” Fitzgerald said, noting that such conversations date back to 2020.

He added that even if a rule were adopted, it would not be applied retroactively and therefore would not affect upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup 2026 or the Los Angeles Olympics.

“This initiative is aimed at better protecting WADA’s funding so that it can deliver on its mission to protect clean sport,” James Fitzgerald was quoted in a report by Associated Press.

“If WADA’s funding is cut, it is ultimately athletes who will suffer. Indeed, athletes (including those on WADA’s Executive Committee and Foundation Board) have continuously expressed their support for this initiative.”

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, 2nd ODI: Maaz Sadaqat's All-Round Performance Help Green Shirts Level Series

  2. Who Is James Coles? The Most Expensive Player Of Inaugural Hundred Auction

  3. Rajiv Shukla Breaks Silence On BCCI’s Position Over Sunrisers Leeds Signing Abrar Ahmed

  4. Sunrisers Leeds' X Account Suspended Amid Backlash Over Purchase Of Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed In The Hundred

  5. The Hundred 2026 Auction: Full List Of Pakistani Players Sold And Unsold

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  2. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Linda Noskova Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 13, 2026 | War In West Asia: Ripples Felt In India Amid Growing Energy Crisis

  2. Study Finds More Women In India Playing Sport As Attitudes Towards Sportswomen Shift Gradually

  3. When Love Needs a Press Conference: The Real Kerala Story Featuring Monalisa Bhosle

  4. Nationwide LPG Cylinder Shortage Sparks Long Queues, Black Marketing: Govt. Says Not To Panic

  5. Barricades, Bulldozers In Uttam Nagar: Residents Say Holi Clash And Killing Wasn’t A Communal Dispute

Entertainment News

  1. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  2. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  3. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  4. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  5. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Futility Of Fury: War On Iran And The Illusion Of Strategic Victory

  2. Trump Tells G7 Iran ‘About to Surrender’ Amid War

  3. Iran Lists Three Conditions To End War With US And Israel

  4. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  5. Tensions In Strait Of Hormuz: The Hidden Economic Risk For India

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: US Strikes Iranian Military Sites On Kharg Island

  2. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  3. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz

  4. US Bombs Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island Oil Export Hub

  5. Ram Gopal Varma Confirms Sarkar 4, Shooting To Begin Next Month

  6. Countdown To Assam Polls: Tea Workers Get Land Deeds, But ₹351 Wage Manifesto Promise Not Fulfilled

  7. India Vs England Preview, FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Final: IND Eye Home Glory Against ENG

  8. Anil Kapoor Reveals He Turned Down A Cameo Appearance In Dhurandhar 2: 'It's My Loss'