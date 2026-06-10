Benjamin Netanyahu To Run For Re-Election, Likud Confirms Before Israel Election

Likud confirmed that Benjamin Netanyahu will run in Israel’s next election due by October.
The announcement followed comments by Donald Trump questioning whether Netanyahu would seek another term.
Polls suggest Netanyahu’s coalition faces a difficult path to securing a parliamentary majority.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek another term in office at elections due by October, his Likud Party announced on Wednesday, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was uncertain whether the Israeli leader intended to stand again.
The announcement comes ahead of Israel’s first election since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, the country’s worst security failure, which triggered Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip. The vote comes as Netanyahu faces questions over his leadership and polling that has repeatedly suggested his coalition would struggle to secure a parliamentary majority, while the opposition also faces challenges in assembling a viable governing bloc, according to Reuters.
In a brief statement, Likud said Netanyahu would run in the election and, God willing, would win. The election has not yet been formally announced but must be held by October, Reuters reported.
Earlier, ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl wrote on X that Trump had told him he did not know whether Netanyahu would seek re-election.
"I don't know, he's had an amazing career. Does he want to continue?" Karl quoted Trump as saying.
Polls have repeatedly suggested that Netanyahu’s coalition would fail to secure a majority at the next election. A survey published on June 9 by the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute found that 61% of Israelis believe he should not run again, according to Reuters.
At the same time, polling has indicated that a potential alliance of opposition parties would also struggle to obtain a parliamentary majority unless it partnered with Arab parties, a step some opposition leaders have ruled out.
U.S. and Israeli officials say Trump and Netanyahu, who launched the Iran war together in February, continue to maintain a close relationship despite periodic strains. Reuters reported that tensions have surfaced in recent weeks as Trump has pressed Israel to curb military action in Lebanon while Washington negotiates a peace deal with Tehran.
Last week, Trump acknowledged calling Netanyahu "fucking crazy" during a heated telephone conversation, although he also said they get along well.
Trump has also repeatedly called on Israel’s president to pardon Netanyahu over outstanding corruption charges, allegations that the Israeli prime minister denies.
(With inputs from Reuters)