Donald Trump Booed At Madison Square Garden During NBA Finals Game 3

Donald Trump received boos from sections of the Madison Square Garden crowd while attending Game 3, becoming the first sitting U.S. president at an NBA Finals

President Donald Trump gestures during the National Anthem as he attends an NBA Finals playoff basketball game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York, Monday, June 8, 2026, with Kai Trump, left, Knicks owner James Dolan and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, right (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)