Donald Trump Booed At Madison Square Garden During NBA Finals Game 3

Trump was booed by parts of the crowd before Game 3 at Madison Square Garden
He became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game
Enhanced security around the arena caused major disruptions for fan
Donald Trump's appearance at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals became one of the night's biggest talking points, with the U.S. president receiving a mixed reaction from the crowd before tip-off.
Trump, who attended the game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, was shown on the arena's giant video screens during the national anthem. While some fans applauded, a significant section of the crowd responded with loud boos as the camera focused on him saluting.
The reaction shifted moments later when images of the American flag appeared on the screens, drawing cheers from spectators. Knicks players also received a warm reception, while mentions of the Spurs were met with further boos from the partisan New York crowd.
Trump watched the game from Knicks owner James Dolan's suite alongside several political allies and cabinet members, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game.
His visit came amid heightened security measures around Madison Square Garden, with law enforcement agencies creating a large perimeter around the venue hours before fans began arriving. Roads were restricted, multiple checkpoints were established, and ticket holders were required to pass through extensive screening procedures before entering the arena.
Heavy security presence causes disruption around Madison Square Garden
Trump's attendance significantly altered the game-day experience for thousands of fans in Manhattan. The New York Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service coordinated a large-scale security operation, forcing commuters, tourists, and supporters to navigate road closures and additional screening zones.
Several fans voiced frustration over a lack of clear instructions regarding access routes, while the popular Knicks watch party near Madison Square Garden was relocated outside the security perimeter. Despite the inconvenience, city officials emphasized that such measures are standard whenever a sitting president visits a major public event.
The increased security also reignited memories of similar disruptions during Trump's appearance at the 2025 U.S. Open final, where lengthy security checks delayed entry for thousands of spectators. Speaking after the game-day buildup, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson downplayed the significance of Trump's presence, saying, “Cool, I guess. We can still get out there and play (no matter) who’s here and who’s not.”
Meanwhile, fans remained focused on the Knicks' historic postseason run, with many gathering in bars and public viewing areas across New York as the franchise continued its pursuit of a first NBA championship since 1973.