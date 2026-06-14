NBA Finals: New York Knicks' Fans Take The Streets After Title Victory Over San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Brunson and the Comeback Knicks did it again. And now they’re the Champion Knicks. For the first time in 53 years, New York rules the NBA. Brunson scored 45 points, including 13 straight for New York in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. The Knicks won the series 4-1, rallying from double-digit deficits in all four of those victories. The deficit was 16 on Saturday night. Brunson and the Knicks were never fazed. Brunson, fittingly, closed with a flourish. He set a Knicks record for points in a finals game; it had been 38 by Willis Reed against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the 1970 series. It now belongs to the left-handed point guard who changed the franchise’s fortunes when he arrived four years ago.

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NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate their victory after Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
1/11
NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
A New York Knicks fan celebrates after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate after winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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3/11
NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks
The New York Knicks celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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4/11
NBA: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The New York Knicks celebrate after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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5/11
NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate their victory after a watch party for Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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6/11
NBA Finals Basketball Series: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, hugs forward Og Anunoby during the after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Darren Abate
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7/11
NBA Finals Basketball Series: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs
The New York Knicks celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series in San Antonio. | Photo: AP/Ross D. Franklin
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8/11
NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate their victory after Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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9/11
NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate their victory after a watch party for Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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10/11
NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate in the streets after the Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win the NBA Finals in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
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11/11
NBA Finals New York Knicks Fans Street Celebrations
New York Knicks fans celebrate their victory after Game 5 of the NBA Finals basketball series against the San Antonio Spurs in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
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