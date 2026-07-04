Alexandra Eala Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Defending Champion Eyes Revenge Against Giant-Killer Eala

Alexandra Eala Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Follow play-by-play updates for the Wimbledon 2026 ladies’ singles third-round clash between Alexandra Eala and Iga Swiatek on Saturday, 4 July at Court 1, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Welcome to our another Wimbledon live coverage as Reigning champion Iga Swiatek faces one of the tournament's most intriguing third-round tests when she takes on rising Filipina star Alexandra Eala on Saturday, July 4. The clash is a rematch of their stunning Miami Open meeting earlier this season, where Eala shocked the Polish star, adding extra spice to their latest encounter. Swiatek has looked increasingly comfortable on grass after overcoming an opening-round scare and cruising through the second round, while 21-year-old Eala has continued her dream run by becoming the first Filipina in the Open Era to reach the third round at Wimbledon. With Swiatek chasing another deep run and Eala eager to prove her Miami triumph was no fluke, Centre Court is set for a high-quality contest featuring power, precision and fearless shot-making.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Jul 2026, 05:18:08 pm IST Alexandra Eala Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Iga Swiatek's Campaign! Iga Swiatek enters the third round as the defending Wimbledon champion after surviving a tough opening test against Taylor Townsend before easing past former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in straight sets. The six-time Grand Slam champion now faces Alexandra Eala in a rematch of their shock Miami Open encounter earlier this season, where the Filipina stunned the Pole.

4 Jul 2026, 05:03:31 pm IST Alexandra Eala Vs Iga Swiatek Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Live Streaming! Live streaming of Wimbledon 2026 will be available on JioHotstar in India. The tournament will also be telecast live on the Star Sports Network TV channels.