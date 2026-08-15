AC Milan 4-2 Manchester United Highlights, Club Friendly 2026: Rossoneri Hit Four To End Red Devils’ Pre-Season In Loss

AC Milan beat Manchester United 4-2 in Wrocław as the Rossoneri completed a stunning comeback. Maguire and Dorgu scored for United, while Chukwueze and Ramos inspired Milan as it happened in Poland

AC Milan staged a stunning second-half comeback to beat Manchester United 4-2 in their final pre-season friendly in Wrocław. Harry Maguire headed United in front inside two minutes from Bruno Fernandes’ corner, but Samuel Chukwueze equalised before half-time. United missed a golden chance to regain the lead when Fernandes saw his penalty saved by Lorenzo Torriani. Patrick Dorgu restored United’s advantage shortly after the break, capitalising on a Milan defensive error, but the Rossoneri responded emphatically. Alphadjo Cissé levelled before Gonçalo Ramos and Ruben Loftus-Cheek struck within three minutes to complete Milan’s comeback. Chukwueze was instrumental throughout, repeatedly troubling United’s defence from the right. The defeat ended United’s pre-season on a disappointing note, while Milan gained valuable momentum ahead of their competitive campaign.

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15 Aug 2026, 07:06:41 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Greetings! Greetings, we are back with our Club Friendly 2026 live blog as AC Milan and Manchester United face-off at the Tarczynski Arena in Wrocław, Poland on Saturday in their pre-season outing. Stay tuned for more updates

15 Aug 2026, 07:34:52 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Live Streaming! The Manchester United vs AC Milan pre-season friendly will be streamed live worldwide on MUTV, while viewers in India can also watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

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15 Aug 2026, 07:35:32 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: MUN Starting XI! Our final starting XI of Tour 2026! 📋🤍



ℹ️ Squad numbers worn in pre-season are provisional and yet to be finalised. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 15, 2026

15 Aug 2026, 07:36:17 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: MIL Starting XI! Our starting XI is set 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Qqo19UTCb4 — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 15, 2026

15 Aug 2026, 08:04:13 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Subs! Manchester United Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos, Fernandes; Amad, Dorgu; Cunha Subs Heath, Mee, Amass, Dalot, Martínez, Yoro, Collyer, J. Fletcher, T. Fletcher, Mainoo, Gabriel, Lacey, Mbeumo, Rashford, Zirkzee AC Milan Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlović; Chukwueze, Jashari, Musah, Estupiñán; Loftus-Cheek, Cissè; Ramos Subs Bouyer, Pittarella, Gila, Diawara, Vladimirov, Ricci, Saelemaekers, Bartesaghi, Modrić, Comotto, Camarda

15 Aug 2026, 08:25:11 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: We're underway! The teams are out in Wrocław! Manchester United make their entrance in the striking new cream third kit, while AC Milan stick to their iconic red-and-black colours. Smoke machines and pyrotechnics have added plenty of spectacle to the occasion, with both sides now completing their final preparations. The atmosphere is building ahead of this high-profile pre-season clash.

15 Aug 2026, 08:26:38 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: GOALLLLL! 2' MIL 0-1 MUN Manchester United have the breakthrough! Harry Maguire rises highest at the back post to power Bruno Fernandes’ inswinging delivery beyond AC Milan goalkeeper Torriani. Fernandes picked out the England defender perfectly, and Maguire made no mistake with the finish. United lead 1-0 as they make their early pressure count in Wrocław.

15 Aug 2026, 08:39:03 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 15' MIL 0-1 MUN AC Milan are beginning to find their rhythm as Manchester United sit deep in a compact 4-4-2 shape. Estupiñán delivers a dangerous cross from the left, finding Loftus-Cheek in a promising position, but Lammens reacts brilliantly to deny him with his right boot. United survive a testing spell and still hold their 1-0 advantage.

15 Aug 2026, 08:55:54 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 35' MIL 0-1 MUN AC Milan come close to an equaliser as Jashari gets a free look from the edge of the box after Chukwueze’s clever cutback. However, his side-footed effort drifts wide of the target. Manchester United survive another promising Milan attack and continue to lead 1-0.

15 Aug 2026, 09:07:43 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: GOALLLLL! 37' MIL 1-1 MUN AC Milan have found the equaliser! Samuel Chukwueze makes it 1-1 after a chaotic sequence leaves Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Santos on the floor. Ramos takes advantage of the defensive confusion, picks out Chukwueze at the far post, and the Nigerian winger makes no mistake with the finish. Milan are back level in Wrocław.

15 Aug 2026, 09:08:38 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Penalty Missed! 42' MIL 1-1 MUN Manchester United have been handed a golden chance to retake the lead, but Bruno Fernandes misses from the spot! Torriani guesses correctly and dives to his right to palm the penalty away. It is Fernandes’ second penalty miss in as many friendlies. The spot-kick was awarded after De Winter brought down Tielemans inside the box, following a costly error from Terracciano while playing out from the back.

15 Aug 2026, 09:09:12 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: Halftime! MIL 1-1 MUN Manchester United and AC Milan go into the break level at 1-1 in Wrocław. Harry Maguire opened the scoring with a powerful header from Bruno Fernandes’ delivery, but Samuel Chukwueze restored parity after Milan capitalised on a defensive mix-up. United then had a golden chance to retake the lead when they were awarded a penalty, but Fernandes saw his spot-kick saved by Torriani. Milan have grown into the game after a slow start, while United will be disappointed not to have converted their chances. An intriguing second half awaits.

15 Aug 2026, 09:42:43 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: The second half is underway in Poland! Manchester United and AC Milan remain unchanged as both sides return for the final 45 minutes with the score locked at 1-1. United will look to make their chances count after Fernandes’ first-half penalty miss, while Milan will aim to build on Chukwueze’s equaliser and keep the pressure on.

15 Aug 2026, 09:43:58 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: GOALLLLL! 51' MIL 1-2 MUN Manchester United are back in front! Patrick Dorgu makes it 2-1 after United patiently worked the ball around Milan’s midfield and exploited a defensive error. A sloppy throw-in was followed by a poor backpass from Terracciano, allowing Dorgu to pounce and curl a superb finish beyond Torriani. United regain the lead in Poland.

15 Aug 2026, 09:44:20 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: GOALLLLL! 57' MIL 2-2 MUN AC Milan are level again! Cisse makes it 2-2, turning in Chukwueze’s curling effort at the far post. United’s higher defensive line is exposed as Chukwueze finds space down the right and delivers a dangerous ball into the area. There are immediate appeals for offside, but with no VAR in operation, the goal stands. Milan have responded quickly to United’s second goal, setting up an intriguing finish in Poland.

15 Aug 2026, 09:55:58 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: GOALLLLL! 68' MIL 3-2 MUN AC Milan have turned the game around! Gonçalo Ramos puts Milan 3-2 ahead, powering a header past Lammens after Chukwueze once again finds space on the right. United fail to close down the winger, allowing him time to deliver a dangerous cross, and Ramos makes no mistake with his finish. Milan have now scored three unanswered goals after United initially led 2-1.

15 Aug 2026, 09:55:58 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: GOALLLLL! 71' MIL 4-2 MUN AC Milan are running riot now! Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes it 4-2, exploiting the space down Manchester United’s exposed left side once again. Ramos sends Loftus-Cheek through on goal, and the midfielder keeps his composure before calmly bending the ball around Lammens. Milan have scored four unanswered goals after falling 2-1 behind, leaving United with a mountain to climb.

15 Aug 2026, 10:07:06 pm IST AC Milan Vs Manchester United Live Score, Club Friendly 2026: 87' MIL 4-2 MUN Manchester United are pushing forward in search of a late comeback, with Lisandro Martinez adding more urgency to their build-up. Mbeumo attempts to release Shaw down the left flank, but Milan read the move well and intercept the pass. Time is running out for United, who still trail 2-4 with just a few minutes remaining.