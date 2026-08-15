IND Vs SL 1st Test 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Suffers Unfortunate Run-Out Dismissal After Colliding With Bowler - Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
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During the first Test against Sri Lanka, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered a bizarre and unfortunate run-out after colliding mid-pitch with the bowler while attempting a quick single. The freak incident cut short his fluent innings at 32

India vs Sri Lanka 1st test 2026 Yashasvi Jaiswal Run Out Watch Video
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and KL Rahul run towards the same end as Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha ducks during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • India's openers added 47 brisk runs before lunch after winning the toss on an overcast morning

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 32 following a freak mid-pitch collision with the bowler

  • The collision left both batters stranded at the same end of the pitch, resulting in a chaotic mix-up

What was shaping up to be a dominant opening session for India against Sri Lanka at Galle International cricket stadium during the first Test, took a dramatic and comical turn just before lunch, ending in one of the most bizarre run-outs of the season.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was striking the ball with absolute confidence, had his innings cut short for 32 under a cloud of absolute confusion and an unfortunate on-field collision.

Having won a crucial toss on a hazy morning, India made a brisk start under overcast skies. Jaiswal and KL Rahul wasted no time putting the opposition bowling attack under pressure, racing to 47 runs in quick time.

While Rahul was content anchoring his end and biding his time, Jaiswal looked fluent and commanding, dispatching loose deliveries to the boundary with ease. Just as the opening partnership was threatening to take complete control, a routine single turned into a catastrophe.

The turning point arrived when a push by Rahul into the infield prompted an immediate call for a run. As Jaiswal bolted from the non-striker's end, the bowler Keshara Nuwantha threw himself downward in an instinctive attempt to block the ball, inadvertently cutting straight across Jaiswal’s running path.

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India's KL Rahul plays a shot during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. - AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena
India's Devdutt Padikkal celebrates his century during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
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Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill starred with a 105-run opening stand as India chased down 207 to beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets. - BCCI/X

Yashasvi Jaiswal Run Out Video - Watch

The heavy, unexpected impact sent Jaiswal tumbling to the turf, breaking his momentum and throwing off his equilibrium.

Stranded mid-pitch, a sudden breakdown in communication ensued between the two partners. Both players found themselves sprinting toward the exact same end of the pitch.

Realizing the scramble, Rahul safely grounded his bat at the bowler's end first. The throw was cleanly relayed to the wicketkeeper Dickwella at the striker's end, and the bails were whipped off to confirm the inevitable.

Jaiswal trudged off disappointed after a bright start—an innings interrupted not by a brilliant delivery or a sharp piece of fielding, but by a freak collision and a moment of mid-pitch panic.

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