IND Vs SL 1st Test 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal Suffers Unfortunate Run-Out Dismissal After Colliding With Bowler - Watch

During the first Test against Sri Lanka, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal suffered a bizarre and unfortunate run-out after colliding mid-pitch with the bowler while attempting a quick single. The freak incident cut short his fluent innings at 32

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, and KL Rahul run towards the same end as Sri Lanka's Keshara Nuwantha ducks during the day one of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle. Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo