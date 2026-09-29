Virat Kohli Ditches Former India Captain For AB De Villiers In His Ultimate ODI Batter

Virat Kohli names seven legendary batters while building his ideal ODI batter
Sachin Tendulkar earns a special mention for one of cricket’s most iconic shots
Kohli’s surprising choice for running between the wickets sparks interest
Virat Kohli has spent much of his ODI career rewriting records, but when asked to construct the ultimate batter using different skills, the former India captain chose to look beyond himself.
Kohli named seven legendary cricketers for specific shots and abilities, creating a fascinating combination of some of the greatest ODI players of different generations.
Speaking to Star Sports ahead of India’s second ODI against West Indies, Kohli revealed his picks, with Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag among those included.
Sachin Tendulkar Gets Kohli’s Nod For Straight Drive
There was little hesitation when Kohli was asked who he would select for the straight drive. He immediately picked Tendulkar, whose elegant execution of the shot became one of the defining images of his batting career.
Kohli has previously spoken about Tendulkar's influence on him and other cricketers who grew up watching the legendary India batter. “Sachin Tendulkar (for straight drive), the best I saw on the field growing up. A pleasure to watch sometimes, hard to watch when you are on the field and chasing the leather,” Kohli had said.
For the cover drive, Kohli selected former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, while Rahul Dravid received the nod for the flick. Virender Sehwag was his choice for the cut shot.
The selection continued with Australia’s Matthew Hayden for the sweep and former West Indies opener Chris Gayle for six-hitting. The final choice created the most intrigue: Kohli picked AB de Villiers for running between the wickets, putting his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate ahead of India legend MS Dhoni for that particular skill.
Virat Kohli’s Dream ODI Batter Has 7 Legends
Sachin Tendulkar: Straight Drive
Kumar Sangakkara: Cover Drive
Rahul Dravid: Flick
Virender Sehwag: Cut Shot
Matthew Hayden: Sweep Shot
Chris Gayle: Six Hitting
AB de Villiers: Running Between the Wickets
Kohli’s Own ODI Numbers Continue To Grow
Kohli’s selections came at a significant moment in his own ODI career. He recently crossed 15,000 ODI runs during his unbeaten 139 against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. The knock was his 55th ODI century and helped India secure an eight-wicket victory.
Kohli reached the 15,000-run milestone in fewer innings than Tendulkar, although Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in ODI history with 18,426 runs.
Despite his extraordinary numbers, Kohli chose seven other greats to construct his ideal ODI batter, a selection that offers a glimpse into the qualities he admires most in some of cricket’s iconic names.