Virat Kohli Ditches Former India Captain For AB De Villiers In His Ultimate ODI Batter

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Virat Kohli reveals his ultimate ODI batter by selecting seven legends for different skills, including Sachin Tendulkar for the straight drive and AB de Villiers for running between wickets

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Virat Kohli Ditches Former India Captain For AB De Villiers In His Ultimate ODI Batter
India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Virat Kohli names seven legendary batters while building his ideal ODI batter

  • Sachin Tendulkar earns a special mention for one of cricket’s most iconic shots

  • Kohli’s surprising choice for running between the wickets sparks interest

Virat Kohli has spent much of his ODI career rewriting records, but when asked to construct the ultimate batter using different skills, the former India captain chose to look beyond himself.

Kohli named seven legendary cricketers for specific shots and abilities, creating a fascinating combination of some of the greatest ODI players of different generations.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of India’s second ODI against West Indies, Kohli revealed his picks, with Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag among those included.

Sachin Tendulkar Gets Kohli’s Nod For Straight Drive

There was little hesitation when Kohli was asked who he would select for the straight drive. He immediately picked Tendulkar, whose elegant execution of the shot became one of the defining images of his batting career.

Kohli has previously spoken about Tendulkar's influence on him and other cricketers who grew up watching the legendary India batter. “Sachin Tendulkar (for straight drive), the best I saw on the field growing up. A pleasure to watch sometimes, hard to watch when you are on the field and chasing the leather,” Kohli had said.

For the cover drive, Kohli selected former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, while Rahul Dravid received the nod for the flick. Virender Sehwag was his choice for the cut shot.

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India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
India's Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India. - Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo
Sachin Tendulkar (left) with Virat Kohli ahead of the IND vs PAK game in ICC Cricket World Cup 2026. - File
India’s Virat Kohli will be in action against West Indies in the first ODI - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

The selection continued with Australia’s Matthew Hayden for the sweep and former West Indies opener Chris Gayle for six-hitting. The final choice created the most intrigue: Kohli picked AB de Villiers for running between the wickets, putting his former Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammate ahead of India legend MS Dhoni for that particular skill.

Virat Kohli’s Dream ODI Batter Has 7 Legends

  1. Sachin Tendulkar: Straight Drive

  2. Kumar Sangakkara: Cover Drive

  3. Rahul Dravid: Flick

  4. Virender Sehwag: Cut Shot

  5. Matthew Hayden: Sweep Shot

  6. Chris Gayle: Six Hitting

  7. AB de Villiers: Running Between the Wickets

Kohli’s Own ODI Numbers Continue To Grow

Kohli’s selections came at a significant moment in his own ODI career. He recently crossed 15,000 ODI runs during his unbeaten 139 against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. The knock was his 55th ODI century and helped India secure an eight-wicket victory.

Kohli reached the 15,000-run milestone in fewer innings than Tendulkar, although Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in ODI history with 18,426 runs.

Despite his extraordinary numbers, Kohli chose seven other greats to construct his ideal ODI batter, a selection that offers a glimpse into the qualities he admires most in some of cricket’s iconic names.

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