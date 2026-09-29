"Should I Go To Yogi Ji Or Modi Ji?": Deepak Chahar Reveals Theft, Says 3 Bats Worth INR 1.5 Lakh

Deepak Chahar revealed that three bats worth around INR 1.5 lakh were allegedly stolen from a practice ground in Agra
Chahar shared the incident on social media and jokingly asked whether he should approach the police, Yogi Adityanath or Narendra Modi
The India pacer has 16 ODI wickets and 31 T20I wickets, besides 127 IPL wickets in 102 matches
Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar has found himself dealing with an unusual problem away from the cricket field after three of his bats were allegedly stolen from a practice ground.
The fast bowler took to social media to share his frustration, revealing that the missing bats were worth around INR 1.5 lakh in total. Chahar also made a tongue-in-cheek appeal, wondering whether he should approach the police, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recover them.
Deepak Chahar’s Bats Stolen During Practice
According to reports, the incident took place at the Chahar-Dawar ground in Artoni, Agra. Chahar had reportedly left his kit at the ground while he was bowling during practice. When he returned roughly an hour later to begin batting practice, three bats were missing from his kit. His father and coach, Lokendra Chahar, also confirmed the incident.
Chahar subsequently shared a video on Instagram, explaining that the three bats were expensive player-edition models. “Yesterday evening, 3 bats were stolen from here. What do you think I should do? They were very good bats. The one who stole them doesn't even know how expensive they were,” Chahar said.
He then revealed their combined value, saying, “3 bats for 1.5 lakhs.”
Adding a humorous twist to the situation, Chahar asked, “Should I complain to the police, go to Yogi ji or Modi ji?” He also appealed for the bats to be returned, suggesting that the person who took them might not understand their actual value. Reports said no formal complaint had been filed at the time of publication.
Deepak Chahar’s Career and Stats
Chahar has enjoyed a notable career as a swing bowler, representing India across ODIs and T20Is while becoming a familiar name in the IPL. He has played 13 ODIs for India, taking 16 wickets, while his 25 T20I appearances have yielded 31 wickets. His best T20I figures remain a remarkable 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019.
In the IPL, Chahar has featured in 102 matches and taken 127 wickets, according to current statistical records. He has represented franchises including Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians during his IPL career.
The three missing bats may be replaceable, but for a professional cricketer, losing equipment tailored for match and practice conditions is an understandably frustrating setback.