Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Shot Put Silver In Rain-Hit Showdown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 28 September 2026 6:35 pm

India's seasoned shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, recording a best throw of 20.64 metres on his fifth attempt. Aimed at a historic hat-trick of successive continental gold medals following his triumphs in Jakarta 2018 and Hangzhou 2022, Toor faced a tough challenge on a wet evening in Nagoya. He fought hard at the top of the field, but Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise snatched the gold with a Games-record throw of 20.81m. Despite missing out on the top step of the podium, Toor’s silver marked his third consecutive medal at the Asian Games, cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest field athletes.