Asian Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Wins Shot Put Silver In Rain-Hit Showdown

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India's seasoned shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, recording a best throw of 20.64 metres on his fifth attempt. Aimed at a historic hat-trick of successive continental gold medals following his triumphs in Jakarta 2018 and Hangzhou 2022, Toor faced a tough challenge on a wet evening in Nagoya. He fought hard at the top of the field, but Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise snatched the gold with a Games-record throw of 20.81m. Despite missing out on the top step of the podium, Toor’s silver marked his third consecutive medal at the Asian Games, cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest field athletes. 

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Asian Games 2026 Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor
Gold medalist Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise, center, flanked by silver medalist, India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor, left, and bronze medalist Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Tolu, poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's shot put final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games 2026 Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor poses with the silver medal on the podium after the men's shot put final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games 2026 Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor holds a National Flag as he celebrates after winning a silver medal in the men's shot put final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor competes in the men's shot put final event during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Asian Games 2026 Shot Put Tajinderpal Singh Toor
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor competes in the men's shot put final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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