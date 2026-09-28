Double Podium For India: Yashvir Singh And Rohit Yadav Claim Javelin Throw Silver And Bronze At Asian Games 2026

Yashvir Singh claimed the Asian Games 2026 javelin silver with a personal-best 85.72m on his final attempt
Rohit Yadav secured the bronze medal with a consistent series capped by an 84.35m throw
The podium double showcased India's exciting javelin future in the absence of Neeraj Chopra
India's javelin throwers made it a double podium in Nagoya. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won gold with 88.55m, while Yashvir Singh took silver with a personal-best 85.72m. Yashvir improved through his last three throws and saved his best for the sixth and final attempt. Rohit Yadav claimed bronze with 84.35m, a steady series that included four throws over 82m.
The medals came without Neeraj Chopra. The Hangzhou champion pulled out with an ankle ligament tear suffered in training, which ended his 2026 season, and Yashvir was drafted in as his replacement. His absence opened a door. Two young throwers stepped up under pressure, giving India an early look at its javelin future beyond its Olympic star.
Rohit, 25, has come back from adversity. An elbow ligament tear needing surgery kept him out of the 2023 World Championships and the Hangzhou Asian Games. This year he threw 87.05m at the Inter-State Championships in June, then 87.68m in Bhubaneswar in August, the second-best throw by an Indian behind Chopra.
Yashvir, 24, is rising fast. He was fifth at the 2025 Asian Championships with a personal best of 82.57m. In July he threw 85.41m for Commonwealth Games bronze in Glasgow, becoming only the third Indian man to win a javelin medal there. In his Asian Games debut, he improved that mark again.
Rumesh Pathirage, 23, is the man to beat. The former fast bowler from Kalutara now serves in the Sri Lanka Air Force. He threw a national record 92.62m in Rome, the second-best throw by an Asian ever, then added Commonwealth gold, the Diamond League final and the World Ultimate Championship.