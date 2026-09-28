Esha Singh Wins Asian Games Silver In Women’s 25m Pistol After Five Shoot-Offs, Misses Gold By One Shot

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Updated on:
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Esha Singh won silver in the Asian Games women’s 25m pistol individual event in Hangzhou on Monday after surviving five straight shoot-offs and missing gold by one shot. The 21-year-old Hyderabad shooter, the reigning world number one, scored 580 in qualification and lost the title clash to China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan.

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Esha Singh wins a medal in 25m air pistol at Asian Games Photo: Instagram/EshaSingh
Summary of this article

  • Esha Singh won silver in the Asian Games women’s 25m pistol individual event on Monday

  • The 21-year-old from Hyderabad survived five straight shoot-offs before losing the gold-medal clash

  • Esha, the reigning world number one, scored 580 in qualification and entered the final in eighth place

  • China’s Xiao Jiaruixuan beat Esha in the title contest, while North Korea’s Kim Hyon Suk took bronze

Esha Singh won silver in the Asian Games women's 25m pistol individual event on Monday after surviving five straight shoot-offs and then missing gold by a single shot. The 21-year-old from Hyderabad, the reigning world number one, stayed alive through repeated eliminators before falling just short in the title clash.

Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker left the Games without a medal after missing out on the final. Esha kept India in contention by reaching the title round in eighth place, after posting 580 in qualification.

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Shoot-off Marathon

Esha kept responding.

She survived three shoot-offs to remain in silver contention, then faced two more against China's Xiao Jiaruixuan in the gold-medal round. They were tied at 38 after the regulation series, setting up another tight finish.

Esha missed the last shot and finished second. North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk won bronze after losing the shoot-off to Esha and finishing on 34.

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Manu Bhaker Misses Final

Manu Bhaker bowed out early.

The two-time Olympic medallist finished without a medal after missing the final of the women's 25m pistol event. Manu shot 579, which left her 11th and outside the top eight needed to advance.

Manu's multi-event campaign ended badly. She had also missed the podium in the women's 10m air pistol event earlier in the competition.

Team Event Setback

India also missed out in the team event.

India also had a shot at the team medal. But Rahi Sarnobat missed at a key moment, and that error hurt India’s chances of reaching the podium in the 25m pistol women’s team event. She managed only 39 in the fourth series, with each series made up of five shots, and finished 30th on 568.

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