Asian Games Live Updates, Day 9: Ancy Sojan Bags Silver; Harita Bhadra Clinches Bronze; Narender Ensures Medal

Asian Games Live Updates (September 27): Follow live updates, scores, results, medals, and commentary from India’s Day 9 action at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on September 27. India will compete across athletics, squash, weightlifting, kurash, shooting, badminton, archery, boxing, hockey, and more

Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal for India in the Women’s 200m event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, clocking a strong 23.20 seconds.

Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal for India in the Women’s 200m event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, clocking a strong 23.20 seconds. afiindia/X

Asian Games 2026 Live Updates Day 9 (September 27): Welcome to the live coverage of India's events at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 8. September 27 shapes up as one of the most pivotal and action-packed days for India at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, offering a dense cluster of medal events and high-stakes knockout clashes across multiple disciplines. The spotlight shines brightest on the track and field arena, which carries the heaviest medal load. The day begins early with Manju Rani and Priyanka Goswami contesting the women's marathon race walk at 4:00 AM, followed by a blockbuster evening session featuring finals for Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan, Animesh Kujur, Sarvesh Kushare, Parul Chaudhary, and others, alongside Tejaswin Shankar and Thowfeeq Noushad's grueling decathlon conclusion. Squash presents a golden double opportunity as Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh face formidable Malaysian opponents in their respective men's and women's singles finals. Meanwhile, Harjinder Kaur contends for a podium finish in the women's 69kg weightlifting event. Beyond direct medal rounds, India's campaign spans deep into the knockout stages. Four boxers battle for semifinal berths, while badminton stars Unnati Hooda and the doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly face tough quarterfinal tests. Team sports like women's hockey and men's volleyball, alongside extensive representation in shooting, archery, surfing, and kurash, ensure nearly every sporting arena features Indian athletes on what could be a historic Day 9.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Sept 2026, 06:21:19 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: India's Schedule Today - September 27 6:30 a.m.: Shooting: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj | Men’s Trap Individual & Team Qualification, Day 1

6:30 a.m.: Shooting: Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru | Women’s Trap Individual & Team Qualification, Day 1

7:00 a.m.: Badminton: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan | Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

7:38 a.m.: Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad | Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles

8:10 a.m.: Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad | Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw

8:20 a.m.: Fencing: India vs Indonesia | Women’s Sabre Round of 16

8:35 a.m. onwards: Athletics: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha | Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats

9:00 a.m.: Badminton: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi | Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

9:05 a.m.: Athletics: Vithya Ramraj | Women’s 400m Hurdles Heats

9:15 a.m.: Athletics: Sreeshankar Murali, David Solomon | Men’s Long Jump Qualification A & B

9:30 a.m. onwards: Sailing: Prince Noble, Manu Francis | Men’s Skiff; Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma | Women’s Skiff

9:30 a.m.: Badminton: P.V. Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei | Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

9:45 a.m.: Boxing: Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov (Tajikistan) | Men’s 80kg Quarterfinal

9:50 a.m.: Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad | Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault

10:00 a.m.: Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur | Women’s 69kg Medal Event

11:30 a.m.: Sepaktakraw: India vs Philippines | Women’s Doubles Group B

12:30 p.m.: Squash: Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) | Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match

12:30 p.m.: Volleyball: India vs Vietnam | Men’s Pool C

1:30 p.m.: Squash: Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam (Malaysia) | Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

2:00 p.m.: Boxing: Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova (Uzbekistan) | Women’s 65kg Quarterfinal

2:45 p.m.: Boxing: Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto (Japan) | Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal

3:30 p.m.: Hockey: India vs Singapore | Women’s Pool Game

3:35 p.m.: Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad | Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw

3:35 p.m.: Athletics: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan | Women’s Long Jump Final

3:45 p.m.: Boxing: Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep (Thailand) | Men’s 90+kg Quarterfinal

3:55 p.m.: Athletics: Harita Bhadra, Unnathi Bolland | Women’s 200m Final

4:05 p.m.: Athletics: Animesh Kujur | Men’s 200m Final

4:15 p.m.: Athletics: Sarvesh Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram | Men’s High Jump Final

4:53 p.m.: Athletics: Nandhini Kongan | Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

5:06 p.m. onwards: Athletics: Mohammed Afsal, Krishan Kumar | Men’s 800m Heats

5:40 p.m.: Athletics: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad | Men’s Decathlon 1500m

5:52 p.m. onwards: Athletics: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita | Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

6:25 p.m.: Athletics: India | Women’s 4x100m Relay Heats

6:30 p.m. onwards: Kurash: Sangita, Bharti, Yash Kumar Chauhan, Vishal | Women’s 57kg and Men’s +90kg bouts

27 Sept 2026, 05:16:10 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Ancy Wins Silver, Shaili Misses Out India's Ancy Sojan delivered a phenomenal performance in the women's long jump final at the 2026 Asian Games, soaring to a brilliant distance of 6.53 meters to clinch a spectacular silver medal for the nation.

27 Sept 2026, 05:07:32 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Shaili In Third Place With just one round remaining in the women's long jump final at the 2026 Asian Games, India is in a commanding position holding both the gold and bronze medal spots. Ancy Sojan continues to lead the field with her stellar first-round leap of 6.49 meters, while compatriot Shaili Singh surged into third place after executing her best jump of the night at 6.42 meters in the fifth round, sitting just behind China's Huang Yingying (6.44 meters).

27 Sept 2026, 05:02:13 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Nandhini Misses Hurdles Medal Indian hurdler Nandhini Kongan delivered a spirited performance in the women's 100m hurdles final at the 2026 Asian Games, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.45 seconds to secure a commendable sixth-place finish against a fiercely competitive continental field.

27 Sept 2026, 04:53:36 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Ancy On Top India's gold-medal charge in the women's long jump final at the 2026 Asian Games remains firmly on track after three rounds of intense competition, with Ancy Sojan holding her position at the top of the leaderboard with a stellar leap of 6.49 meters. Meanwhile, compatriot Shaili Singh is right in the hunt for a podium finish, currently sitting in fourth place with a solid best effort of 6.34 meters as the athletes head into the latter half of the final rounds.

27 Sept 2026, 04:47:08 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Kujur Misses Out Indian sprinter Animesh Kujur delivered a commendable performance in the Men's 200m final at the 2026 Asian Games, clocking 20.80 seconds to finish fifth. While he missed out on the podium, a repeat of his personal best and national record of 20.32 seconds would have been fast enough to comfortably secure the silver medal.

27 Sept 2026, 04:26:17 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Ancy Sojan Holds Top Spot At the halfway mark of the women's long jump final at the Asian Games 2026, Ancy Sojan has soared to the top of the standings with a stellar leap of 6.49m, while fellow Indian compatriot Shaili Singh is well in the hunt, currently holding down fourth place with a solid 6.34m effort after two rounds.

27 Sept 2026, 04:25:32 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Narender Assures Medal India’s boxing campaign at the Asian Games 2026 received a massive boost as Narender stormed into the men's 90+kg semifinals with a commanding Referee Stops Contest (RSC) victory in the quarterfinals, assuring the country of at least a bronze medal.

27 Sept 2026, 04:24:53 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Tejaswin Holds Position Following nine grueling events in the men's decathlon at the Asian Games 2026, India's Tejaswin Shankar firmly holds the third position in the standings. He maintains a comfortable 94-point cushion over the chasing fourth-place athlete while sitting 105 points adrift of the second-spot holder, setting the stage for a tense battle as the grueling multi-discipline event culminates with the 1500m final at 5:40 PM IST.

27 Sept 2026, 04:09:30 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Harita Bhadra Wins Bronze Medal Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal for India in the Women’s 200m event at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, clocking a strong 23.20 seconds! This brilliant podium finish caps off a stellar breakout season for the 23-year-old sprinter, who earlier in the year established herself as India's second-fastest woman ever in the 100m.

27 Sept 2026, 03:42:34 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Athletics- Ancy Sohan Takes Early Lead Ancy Sojan has made a flying start in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games, leaping to an impressive 6.49m on her very first attempt to claim the top spot. Fellow Indian athlete Shaili Singh currently sitting in third place with a solid opening jump of 6.25m.

27 Sept 2026, 03:14:24 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Boxing- Sachin Siwach Lost! Indian boxer Sachin suffered a setback in the men's 60kg quarterfinals, bowing out of the competition after a 5-0 unanimous decision defeat against Japan's Kitamoto Shunsuke at the Nishio Gymnasium.

27 Sept 2026, 03:03:45 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: India Begin Volleyball Campaign With A Win The Indian men’s volleyball team made a stellar start to their Asian Games campaign, sealing a comfortable straight-sets victory over Vietnam (25-23, 25-21, 25-20) to kick off Pool C in style.

27 Sept 2026, 02:52:45 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Boxing- Parveen Hooda Assures Medal Parveen Hooda advanced to the women's 65kg semi-finals at the Asian Games, assuring India of its second boxing medal. She secured a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision victory against the world silver medalist from Uzbekistan.

27 Sept 2026, 02:44:52 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Athletics - Yarraji On Her Injury!

27 Sept 2026, 02:17:47 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Squash - Anahat Singh Settles For Silver! Anahat Singh put up a spirited fight at the Asian Games 2026. Anahat fought valiantly against her formidable opponent but ultimately fell short in straight games, losing 4-11, 4-11, 7-11 as Sivasangari sealed the championship.

27 Sept 2026, 02:00:04 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Squash - Anahat Singh Drops Opening Game Against Sivasangari Sivasangari Subramaniam has drawn first blood in the women's singles final, taking the opening game 11-4 against Anahat Singh. The Malaysian, ranked World No. 5, has now won both of her previous meetings against Anahat, who is still searching for her first victory over Sivasangari.

27 Sept 2026, 01:23:47 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Squash - Ng Eain Yow Retains Gold, Abhay Singh Takes Silver Abhay Singh made a positive start to the third game, but Ng Eain Yow quickly regained control and pulled away to complete a straight-games victory. Ng Eain Yow defeated Abhay Singh 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-5) to claim the Asian Games men's singles gold medal, while Abhay settled for silver. Yow successfully defended his title and also secured qualification for the LA 2028 Olympics.

27 Sept 2026, 01:18:38 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Squash - Ng Eain Yow Takes 2-0 Lead Ng Eain Yow is now just one game away from the Asian Games gold medal after beating Abhay Singh 11-5 in the second game. The Malaysian had five game points and closed it out after Abhay once again found the low board. Earlier, Abhay had fought his way back from 3-6 down to level the opening game at 8-8. But Yow regained control, created two game points, and eventually took the first game 11-9 after Abhay saved one with a stroke. It's 9-11, 5-11, 0-0 now, with Yow holding a 2-0 lead in the final.

27 Sept 2026, 12:51:42 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Squash - Abhay Singh Keeps Ng Eain Yow Within Touching Distance Ng Eain Yow has moved ahead 8-7 against Abhay Singh. The Indian remains within touching distance, though, with the Malaysian holding a slender one-point lead in this tightly contested opening game.

27 Sept 2026, 12:36:44 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Squash - Abhay Singh, Ng Eain Yow Face Off For Men’s Singles Gold The men's singles gold medal match is underway, with Abhay Singh facing Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow. The Malaysian arrives as the higher-ranked player at No. 17 in the world, while Abhay is ranked 26th, putting the Indian slightly behind on paper. Both have been impressive throughout the competition, with the top two seeds making their way into the final without too much trouble. Abhay has already ensured that India's men's singles medal run in Asian Games squash continues, following the legacy of Saurav Ghosal. Now comes the bigger opportunity, to win the men's singles gold, a feat Ghosal did not manage during his illustrious Asian Games career. The stage is set for a fascinating final.

27 Sept 2026, 12:20:45 pm IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Badminton -Sindhu, Unnati bow out in quarters as India draw blank in individual events PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda put up fighting performances but were knocked out in their respective women's singles quarterfinals, leaving India without a medal in the individual badminton events at the Asian Games. It is a disappointing return compared to the previous edition in Hangzhou, where India won three badminton medals, a men's team silver, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's men's doubles gold, and HS Prannoy's men's singles bronze.

27 Sept 2026, 11:58:20 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Weightlifting -Harjinder Kaur finishes ninth in 69kg final Harjinder Kaur ends her women's 69kg final with one successful clean and jerk of 110kg. The bar was later raised to 126kg, equal to her personal best, but Harjinder does not attempt the lift. She finishes with a 204kg total, placing ninth at the Asian Games.

27 Sept 2026, 11:48:01 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Archery - Indian recurve teams march into semifinals India's recurve campaign gets another boost as both the men's and women's teams advance to the semifinals. The men's team produced a 5-1 win over China, while the women's side completed a 6-0 sweep of Chinese Taipei in their respective quarterfinals. That makes it a clean sweep for all of India's archery teams competing today, with every team reaching the semifinals. The men's, women's and mixed recurve team semifinals are scheduled for October 2, 2027.

27 Sept 2026, 10:45:37 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Athletics - M Sreeshankar, David Patturaj Solomon Qualify For Long Jump Final Both Indian long jumpers are through to the final. M Sreeshankar produced a best effort of 7.84m, the second-best mark overall, while David Patturaj Solomon reached 7.62m to finish seventh in qualification. With the top 12 athletes advancing to the final, both Indians comfortably make the cut.

27 Sept 2026, 10:39:19 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Shooting - Esha Singh leads Indian trio after precision stage The Indian trio has completed the precision stage of the women's 25m pistol qualification, with Esha Singh finishing on 290, while Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat both register 287. Nothing is decided yet, with the rapid stage scheduled for tomorrow. All three will need strong scores, ideally in the high 290s, to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive.

27 Sept 2026, 10:09:14 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Boxing - Ankush Panghal Enters 80kg Semifinals, Assures Medal Ankush Panghal has booked his place in the men's 80kg semifinals with a commanding 5-0 unanimous decision over Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov. Ankush's speed and counter-punching proved crucial, especially when Salimov tried to turn the final round into a slugfest. The Tajik managed to take that round 4-1, but Ankush's strong work earlier in the bout was enough to secure the win and guarantee himself at least a bronze medal. He will next meet Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev, the reigning world champion at 75kg, in the semifinal on September 29.

27 Sept 2026, 09:34:22 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Athletics - Men's Long Jump M Sreeshankar and David Patturaj Solomon are in action in the men's long jump qualification, with both Indians improving on their second attempts. Sreeshankar added 15cm to reach 7.84m, while David improved by a centimetre to 7.62m. Sreeshankar is currently second overall, with David sitting seventh.

27 Sept 2026, 09:06:26 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Badminton - Unnati Hooda Vs Akane Yamaguchi In Quarterfinal Here we go! India's first women's singles quarterfinal of the day sees teenager Unnati Hooda up against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. The Indian faces a huge test against the world No. 3 and home favourite, but this is the stage where anything can happen. Unnati will need to stay composed, find her rhythm early and make every opportunity count.

27 Sept 2026, 09:01:59 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Athletics - Yashas Palaksha pulls up, Santhosh Kumar advances Yashas Palaksha's men's 400m hurdles campaign ends early after he pulls up approaching the first hurdle and is unable to complete his heat. That leaves Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan as India's sole finalist in the event. Santhosh qualifies as the fourth-fastest athlete overall from the heats and books his place in the final.

27 Sept 2026, 08:32:36 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Shooting - Esha Singh fires into second place Esha Singh puts together a strong precision phase in the 25m sports pistol qualification, firing 99, 95 and 96 for a total of 290 points. She also manages nine inner-10s, pushing her up to second place. Manu Bhaker, meanwhile, slips to eighth as more shooters complete their series, with Rahi Sarnobat next up for India.

27 Sept 2026, 08:07:45 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Badminton - Treesa-Gayatri bow out in straight games Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand's Asian Games campaign comes to an end in the women's doubles quarterfinals. The Indian pair went down 18-21, 9-21 to Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. After a competitive opening game, the Malaysians pulled away decisively in the second to seal a 2-0 win and book their place in the semifinals.

27 Sept 2026, 08:02:28 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Athletics - Tejaswin Shankar stays on top after 110m hurdles Tejaswin Shankar clocked 14.33 seconds to finish third in Heat 1 of the 110m hurdles in the men's decathlon, earning 932 points. It was the third-fastest time across the two heats, but he remains at the top of the overall standings with 5,270 points, 47 ahead of China's Xinghua Chen.

27 Sept 2026, 07:32:23 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Shooting - Manu Bhaker finishes precision phase with 287, Esha Singh up next Manu Bhaker finishes the precision phase of the 25m sports pistol qualification with 95, 95 and 96, totalling 287 and currently sitting fifth. She has already dropped 13 points, compared to just seven across the entire qualification when she set the Games record two editions ago. Iran's Haniyeh Rostamiyan leads the relay with 291, with Saidkula the only other shooter in the 290s. Esha Singh (Bib No. 1091) is up next from firing point 21.

27 Sept 2026, 07:19:13 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Badminton -Treesa-Gayatri drop the opening game It was neck-and-neck for much of the first game, with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand matching the Malaysian pair point for point. But Tan and Muralitharan managed to create the crucial separation late on, earning four game points. The Indians saved two, but could not stop the Malaysians from closing it out as Tan-Muralitharan take the opening game 21-18.

27 Sept 2026, 06:30:52 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Archery - Compound Men's and Women's Team Events India have two shots at reaching the compound archery finals after both the men's and women's teams made it through to the semifinals. The men's trio of Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal and Sahil Jadhav got past Bhutan 235-232 in the quarterfinals. Their reward is a semifinal against South Korea, who were almost flawless in their last-eight clash, putting up 239 points out of a possible 240 against Iran. The women's team had to dig deep after Kazakhstan made the stronger start. Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi were three points behind after the opening set of six arrows, but steadily turned the contest around to clinch a 233-230 victory. South Korea await them as well in the semifinals after the Koreans edged Thailand in a tie-break in their quarterfinal.

27 Sept 2026, 06:29:37 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: Badminton - Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila Begin Medal Quest India's badminton medal campaign gets underway with Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila taking on China's Feng Yan Zhe and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. The Indian pair face the top-ranked Chinese duo as they look to move into the semifinals and keep their medal hopes alive.

27 Sept 2026, 06:25:06 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 9: India's Schedule Sport-Wise - September 27 Archery 4:45 a.m. - Compound Men’s Team Round of 16: India vs UAE

4:45 a.m. - Compound Women’s Team Round of 16: India vs Mongolia

5:15 a.m. - Compound Men’s Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

5:15 a.m. - Compound Women’s Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

7:30 a.m. - Compound Mixed Team Round of 16: India vs Mongolia

7:30 a.m. - Recurve Mixed Team Round of 16: India vs TBC

8:00 a.m. - Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

8:00 a.m. - Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

10:45 a.m. - Recurve Men’s Team Round of 16: India vs Philippines

10:45 a.m. - Recurve Women’s Team Round of 16: India vs Mongolia

11:15 a.m. - Recurve Men’s Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

11:15 a.m. - Recurve Women’s Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification Athletics 4:00 a.m. - Women’s Marathon Race Walk Final: Manju Rani, Priyanka Goswami

7:30 a.m. - Men’s Decathlon 110m Hurdles: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

8:10 a.m. - Men’s Decathlon Discus Throw: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

8:35 a.m. - Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Yashas Palaksha

9:05 a.m. - Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1: Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan

9:10 a.m. - Men’s Long Jump Qualification: David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar

9:50 a.m. - Men’s Decathlon Pole Vault: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

3:25 p.m. - Women’s Long Jump Final: Ancy Sojan, Shaili Singh

3:35 p.m. - Men’s Decathlon Javelin Throw: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

4:05 p.m. - Men’s 200m Final: Animesh Kujur

4:15 p.m. - Men’s High Jump Final: Sarvesh Kushare, Aadarsh Ram

4:53 p.m. - Women’s 100m Hurdles Final: Nandhini Kongan

5:06 p.m. - Men’s 800m Round 1: Mohd. Afsal, Krishan Kumar

5:40 p.m. - Men’s Decathlon 1500m: Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

5:52 p.m. - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Parul Chaudhary, Ankita

6:15 p.m. - Women’s 4x100m Relay Heats: India

7:00 p.m. - Women’s 4x400m Relay Heats: India Badminton 6:10 a.m. - Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal: Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto vs Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dongping

TBC - Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan

TBC - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: Unnati Hooda vs Akane Yamaguchi

TBC - Women’s Singles Quarterfinal: P.V. Sindhu vs Chen Yu Fei Boxing 9:45 a.m. - Men’s 80kg Quarterfinal: Ankush vs Nekruz Salimov

2:00 p.m. - Women’s 65kg Quarterfinal: Parveen vs Navbakhor Khamidova

2:45 p.m. - Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal: Sachin Siwach vs Shunsuke Kitamoto

3:45 p.m. - Men’s +90kg Quarterfinal: Narender vs Adthapong Saengtep Kurash 6:30 a.m. - Women’s -57kg Round of 32: Sangita vs Charmea Quelino

6:55 a.m. - Women’s -57kg Round of 16: Bharti vs Tahereh Azarpeivand

7:35 a.m. - Men’s +90kg Round of 16: Yash Kumar Chauhan vs Shakarmamad Mirmamadov

7:50 a.m. - Women’s -57kg Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

8:05 a.m. - Men’s +90kg Quarterfinal: Vishal vs TBC

10:30 a.m. - Women’s -57kg Semifinal, subject to qualification

10:50 a.m. - Men’s +90kg Semifinal, subject to qualification

11:30 a.m. - Women’s -57kg Final, subject to qualification

11:45 a.m. - Men’s +90kg Final, subject to qualification Equestrian 6:00 a.m. - Dressage Individual Final: Jai Sud, Hriday Chheda Fencing 8:20 a.m. - Women’s Sabre Team Round of 16: India vs Indonesia

9:20 a.m. - Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinal, subject to qualification

1:50 p.m. onwards - Women’s Sabre Team Semifinal, subject to qualification

4:10 p.m. onwards - Women’s Sabre Team Final, subject to qualification Hockey 3:30 p.m. - Women’s Pool B: India vs Singapore Sailing 7:30 a.m. - Girls’ Dinghy: Mahi Verma

7:30 a.m. - Mixed Dinghy: Shraddha Verma/Ravindra Kumar Sharma

9:30 a.m. - Men’s Skiff: Manu Francis/Prince Noble

9:40 a.m. - Women’s Skiff: Harshita Tomar/Shital Verma Sepaktakraw 5:30 a.m. - Women’s Doubles Group B: India vs Republic of Korea

11:30 a.m. - Women’s Doubles Group B: India vs Philippines Shooting 6:10 a.m. - Women’s 25m Pistol Qualification & Team Final: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat

6:30 a.m. - Men’s Trap Qualification & Team Final, Day 1: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj

6:30 a.m. - Women’s Trap Qualification & Team Final, Day 1: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru Squash 12:30 p.m. - Men’s Singles Final: Abhay Singh vs Eain Yow Ng

1:30 p.m. - Women’s Singles Final: Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Surfing 3:58 a.m. - Women’s Shortboard Round 2: Kamali Prakash vs Camille Marie Spaccarotella

4:54 a.m. - Women’s Shortboard Round 2: Sugar Shanti Gayen vs Wan-yu Chen

5:50 a.m. - Men’s Shortboard Round 2: Sivaraj Babu vs Davoud Khadir Volleyball 12:30 p.m. - Men’s Pool C: India vs Vietnam Weightlifting 10:00 a.m. - Women’s 69kg Final: Harjinder Kaur