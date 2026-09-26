Asian Games 2026: India Men's Kabaddi Team Defeats Iran 40-34 To Claim Ninth Continental Crown

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The Indian men's kabaddi team captured its ninth continental crown by defeating Iran 40-34 in a thrilling Asian Games 2026 final at Aichi's Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. India has now won nine of ten historical titles, with only Jakarta 2018 interrupting their run. The tense final saw early momentum swing back and forth. After Iran edged ahead 18-17 at halftime following an intense opening half, India turned the tide after the break. Defensive anchors like Sumit delivered crunching tackles, and a decisive all-out pushed India ahead 29-24. Despite late resistance from Shadloui, smart game management and raids by Arjun Deshwal secured the victory. Thailand and Chinese Taipei claimed the tournament bronze medals.

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India at Asian Games 2026 Men's Kabaddi final highlights Gold medalist team India
Gold medalist team India pose on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights
Gold medalist team India stand for their national anthem on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Indias coach Balwan Singh
India's team coach Balwan Singh reacts after the men's kabaddi final against Iran at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Silver medalist team Iran
Silver medalist team Iran pose during the medal ceremony of the men's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Bronze medalist team Thailand
Bronze medalist team Thailand during the medal ceremony of the men's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Bronze medalist team Taiwan
Bronze medalist team Taiwan pose on the podium during the medal ceremony of the men's kabaddi at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-
Indian players celebrate after defeating Iran in the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final photo
Indian players celebrate after defeating Iran in the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Indias Arjun Deshwal
India's Arjun Deshwal and Iran's Amirhossein Bastami compete during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Irans Amirhossein Taghipour
Iran's Amirhossein Taghipour gets tackled by the Indian players during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Indias Devank
India's Devank and Iran's Amirhossein Bastami compete during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Indias Arjun Deshwal
India's Arjun Deshwal, center, attempts a tag in the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final -Irans Amirmohammad Zafar Danesh
Iran's Amirmohammad Zafar Danesh attempts to break the tackle of India's Arjun Deshwal, left, and Sunil Kumar during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-
Indian players tackle an Iranian player during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker
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India at Asian Games 2026 Mens Kabaddi final highlights-Indias Devank
India's Devank leaps at Iran's Fazel Atrachali during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mark Baker

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