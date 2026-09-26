Asian Games 2026: India Men's Kabaddi Team Defeats Iran 40-34 To Claim Ninth Continental Crown

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 September 2026 8:24 pm

The Indian men's kabaddi team captured its ninth continental crown by defeating Iran 40-34 in a thrilling Asian Games 2026 final at Aichi's Tokai Citizen Gymnasium. India has now won nine of ten historical titles, with only Jakarta 2018 interrupting their run. The tense final saw early momentum swing back and forth. After Iran edged ahead 18-17 at halftime following an intense opening half, India turned the tide after the break. Defensive anchors like Sumit delivered crunching tackles, and a decisive all-out pushed India ahead 29-24. Despite late resistance from Shadloui, smart game management and raids by Arjun Deshwal secured the victory. Thailand and Chinese Taipei claimed the tournament bronze medals.