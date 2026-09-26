Asian Games 2026 Day 8 Wrap: India Have Their Best Outing In Aichi-Nagoya So Far With Two Golds, Seven Medals

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 26 September 2026 7:47 pm

India enjoyed a golden Saturday in Nagoya on Saturday, winning two kabaddi gold medals as both the men’s and women’s teams beat Iran in their finals to retain their Asian Games crowns. The haul took India’s overall tally to 30, with medals also coming in marathon, shooting, squash and athletics

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 26 September 2026 7:47 pm

Indian players tackle an Iranian player during the men's kabaddi final at the Asian Games in Tokai City, Japan. AP Photo/Mark Baker