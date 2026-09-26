Asian Games 2026 Day 8 Wrap: India Have Their Best Outing In Aichi-Nagoya So Far With Two Golds, Seven Medals

India won two kabaddi gold medals in Nagoya as both teams beat Iran to retain their Asian Games crowns
The double lifted India’s overall medal tally at the Aichi-Nagoya Games to 30
Sawan Barwal won a historic silver in the men’s marathon with a national record
India produced its strongest return of the day in Nagoya on Saturday, winning two gold medals through a kabaddi double and taking its overall Asian Games tally to 30. The men's and women's teams both beat Iran in their finals to retain their crowns and underline India's grip on the sport.
The day brought a broad spread of medals too. India added two gold, three silver and two bronze as the Aichi-Nagoya Games moved into their final stretch. Athletics, shooting, squash and marathon also contributed to the surge.
Kabaddi And Marathon
Kabaddi led the charge.
India's men's kabaddi team beat Iran in the final to retain its Asian Games crown. The women's team then matched that result, also beating Iran in the title clash to keep its crown and complete a rare Indian double in the sport on the same day.
Sawan Barwal added a major result on the road. He won silver in the men's marathon with a national record, ending India's long wait for a podium finish in the event and giving the day's medal haul an added lift beyond the team events.
Shooting And Squash
Shooting added another silver.
Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod finished second in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions team event. The trio's silver strengthened India's return from shooting, which has remained a steady medal source at these Games.
Squash signed off the day with bronze. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar won the mixed doubles bronze medal, adding another finish to India's growing medal collection in the sport in Nagoya.
Athletics Medals
Athletics delivered two more medals.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor, a two-time defending champion, settled for silver in the men's shot put. His best effort was 20.64m, but Iran's Mohammadreza Tayebise denied him a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals.
Prachi Chaudhary then produced a breakthrough run in the women's 400m. She took bronze in 53.21 seconds, securing India's first individual Asiad medal in the event since Hima Das won one in 2018.
India Medals On Asian Games 2026 Day 8
Gold (2):
Women's Kabaddi Team
Men's Kabaddi Team
Silver (3):
Sawan Barwal (Men's Marathon)
Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team (Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod)
Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's Shot Put)
Bronze (2):
Joshna Chinappa & Velavan Senthilkumar (Squash Mixed Doubles)
Prachi Chaudhary (Women's 400m)
India At Asian Games 2026; Medal Tally
Gold: 4 Silver: 12 Bronze: 14 Total: 30