Asian Games Kabaddi 2026: Indian Men's And Women's Teams Eye Another Gold Medal As They Race To Semifinal

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India's men defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21, while the women's team did their part by beating Iran 37-23, with both sides reaching the semifinals unbeaten

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Indian Men's Kabaddi Team celebrating after winning Gold medal in Asian Games 2023 at Hangzhou. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Indian Men's and Women's Kabaddi team have reached the semi-finals of Asian Games 2026

  • Men's team defeated Chinese Taipei while women's team defeated Iran

  • Both teams are undefeated and are eyeing consecutive gold medals

Defending champions India stormed into the men's and women's kabaddi semi-finals with resounding wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan in their Group A fixtures at Nagoya on Thursday.

While the Indian men defeated Chinese Taipei 37-21 win over Chinese Taipei in their final Group A fixture, the Indian women beat hosts Japan 50-25 to top their group.

The victory was Indian men's fourth consecutive in the group stage, where the side earlier defeated South Korea, Japan and Bangladesh to sign off unbeaten and be assured of at least a bronze.

India dominated from the outset, taking a 23-11 lead at half-time before maintaining their advantage in the second half, which they won 14-10.

India collected 28 points through successful raids, three bonus points and six points from all-outs.

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Since kabaddi became an Asiad sport in 1990, the Indian men's team has won nine medals, including eight gold, maintaining unparalleled dominance in the sport.

The record streak of golds was only disrupted in 2018 when the side ended with a bronze.

The Indian women's team has remained unbeaten in the group stage, securing consecutive victories by defeating Iran 37-23 after beating Bangladesh in its opening match.

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Against Japan, it was a one-sided contest as the Indian women led 32-13 in the first half before scoring 18 more points in the second half.

The Indians collected 37 out points, seven bonus points, and six all out points.

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