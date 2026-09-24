Asian Games: Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj And Thekkinalil Manu Secure 4x400m Mixed Relay Silver

India's mixed 4x400m relay team clinched a brilliant silver medal at the Asian Games
The quartet of Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Ramraj Vithya, and Thekkinalil Manu clocked an impressive timing of 3:14.46
The team previously secured a stellar silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou
The Indian mixed 4x400m relay quartet of M R Poovamma, Vishal T K, Vithya Ramraj and Manu T delivered under pressure at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, clocking 3:14.46 to win silver at the Asian Games 2026. Bahrain took gold in dominant fashion, smashing the Games Record with a time of 3:12.87, while Vietnam completed the podium with bronze in 3:14.54.
India booked their place in the final with a composed run in the heats, where the quartet of Kiran, Jay Kumar, Poovamma and Manu T S clocked 3:16.23 to finish second in their heat and advance to the medal race.
Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj, and Thekkinalil Manu hone their athletic prowess as dedicated Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) athletes.
Located in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) is India's first privately-funded high-performance training center, equipped with world-class infrastructure and expert coaching to help athletes excel on international stages.
The result continues India's strong pedigree in the event. Poovamma, a veteran of the Indian relay setup, has been part of Asian Games gold-winning quartets in 2014 and 2018, while Vithya Ramraj arrives with silver medals from both the mixed and women's 4x400m relays at Hangzhou 2022, alongside individual bronze in the 400m hurdles. The pair's experience anchored a young line-up on the big stage once again.
With this silver, India's medal tally at the Games climbed to 17. Day 6 proved a rich one for the contingent, headlined by Seema Kumari's bronze in the women's 10,000m — India's first medal in the event in 16 years. Roshibina Devi added silver in wushu, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan claimed rowing bronze, and Asha Ilango narrowly missed the triple jump podium on countback, finishing fourth despite matching the bronze-winning distance.