Asian Games: Machettira Poovamma, Vishal Thennarasu, Vithya Ramraj And Thekkinalil Manu Secure 4x400m Mixed Relay Silver

The result continues India's strong pedigree in the event. Poovamma, a veteran of the Indian relay setup, has been part of Asian Games gold-winning quartets in 2014 and 2018, while Vithya Ramraj arrives with silver medals from both the mixed and women's 4x400m relays at Hangzhou 2022, alongside individual bronze in the 400m hurdles. The pair's experience anchored a young line-up on the big stage once again.