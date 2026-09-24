Asian Games 2026: Afghanistan Beat Hosts Japan, Malaysia Cruise Past Hong Kong

Afghanistan opened their Nagoya 2026 campaign with a 48-run win over hosts Japan
Arab Gul took 4/8 and Nangeyalia Kharote claimed 3/19 as Japan were bowled out for 81
Mohammad Akram, Karim Janat, Darwish Rasooli and Mohammad Ishaq helped Afghanistan reach 129
Malaysia restricted Hong Kong, China, to 81/9 before chasing the target in 12 overs
Afghanistan opened their Nagoya 2026 campaign with a win over hosts Japan, while Malaysia beat Hong Kong, China, in the afternoon of men's day one. Both sides strengthened their chances of reaching the next round.
Afghanistan, the reigning Asian Games men's cricket silver medallists, held off a spirited Japan side. Malaysia then completed a more comfortable job later in the day, keeping Hong Kong, China, to a modest total before finishing the chase with ease.
Japan pushed Afghanistan hard again. Less than 48 hours after coming within one shot of a shock win over India, the hosts threatened another upset before falling short of Afghanistan's 129 and being bowled out for 81.
Arab Gul drove Afghanistan's fightback with 4/8, while Nangeyalia Kharote took 3/19. Reo Sakurano-Thomas made 23 and Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming added 14 for Japan, while Benjamin Ito-Davis struck 17 off eight balls before Kharote's left-arm spin stopped his charge.
Japan were 53/3 in the eighth over after Ito-Davis fell. Afghanistan then seized control and took the last eight wickets for 28 runs.
Afghanistan handed Hassan Eisakhil, son of veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, his debut cap. Sakurano-Thomas removed him leg-before wicket for three, but Mohammad Akram's 34 off 29 balls, Karim Janat's 21 and captain Darwish Rasooli's 29 kept the innings moving.
Japan's bowlers had their moments. Shoma Sugaya-Slater took two wickets and Ibrahim Takahashi also claimed two, giving away 19 runs in four overs in tricky batting conditions.
Mohammad Ishaq made 25 not out off 17 balls to lift Afghanistan to 129 and set Japan 130 to win.
Malaysia Seal Victory
Malaysia stayed in command. They restricted Hong Kong, China, to 81/9 from their 20 overs and then chased the target in 12 overs to win by eight wickets.
Hong Kong, China collapsed early and slumped to 31/5 in the Powerplay. Spinner Pavandeep Singh struck three times in his second over, while Babar Hayat's 29 off 39 balls was the only notable resistance as Muhammad Amir's three wickets kept the pressure on.
Malaysia wobbled at the start of the chase after losing two wickets in the second over. Virandeep Singh, who made an unbeaten 32, and Muhamad Syahadat, who stayed not out on 36, rebuilt the innings and closed out the match with eight wickets to spare.
The win leaves Malaysia as strong contenders to reach the next stage at the Asian Games.