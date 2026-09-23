Exclusive Interview | Tukaram Mundhe: 'We Won't Tolerate Corruption'

A.

If there are any black sheep, we will take stringent action. I have come across some cases but we don’t have solid evidence. But we have increased our vigilance. We have a separate vigilance wing for that and it’s quite active.

Besides, people can connect with me directly. That’s always an option. I keep making appeals on public forums that if you come across a person who is doing something that’s not as per the law or if a person is demanding a bribe from you, please connect with me, my vigilance wing or with the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Maharashtra. If you are a genuine person, we will definitely help you out. There is a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. And we have a zero-tolerance policy against non-compliant food-business operators or establishments. I am making it very, very clear. We won’t tolerate those whose integrity is compromised.