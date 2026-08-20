Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Her Instamart Order, Asks FDA Chief To Look Into It

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The actor shared a video of the incident on Instagram and tagged Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, asking him to look into the matter.

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Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Order Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shweta Tiwari claimed a cockroach arrived with her Instamart order.

  • Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe was tagged in her Instagram post.

  • Shweta Tiwari is also appearing in The Traitors India Season 2.

Shweta Tiwari recently shared an unusual experience involving her online grocery order. The actor claimed that a cockroach emerged from a Red Bull delivered through Instamart, prompting her to tag Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and ask him to look into the matter.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Shweta showed the cockroach crawling around her home after the delivery. She said the insect had arrived with the Red Bull order and appeared amused and frustrated as she watched it move across her furniture.

Shweta Tiwari tags FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe

Shweta then addressed the Maharashtra FDA commissioner directly. After asking whether she should tag him, she said, “Mundhe ji, now we are receiving cockroaches at home from Swiggy Instamart. Aap kahan hai, please dhyaan dijiye (Where are you? Please look into this).”

The actor’s friends could also be heard laughing during the video as they tried to deal with the unexpected visitor. Later, stylist Victor Robinson shared a picture with Shweta and jokingly referred to the group as women who hate cockroaches.

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The incident comes as Tukaram Mundhe has gained considerable attention online for the Maharashtra FDA’s inspections of food businesses and quick-commerce facilities. The department has recently taken action against establishments over alleged food safety and hygiene violations.

Shweta Tiwari’s upcoming projects

Shweta has continued to remain active on both television and streaming platforms. She is currently appearing in the second season of The Traitors India, alongside personalities including Krystle D’Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty and Shalini Passi.

On the film front, she is part of Vvan – Force of the Forrest, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul and Anup Soni.

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The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 25.

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