Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav one final chance over ₹2 crore.
Rajpal Yadav’s cheque case stems from a ₹5 crore loan.
Actor previously received a three-month prison sentence in 2024.
Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case came up before the Supreme Court on Monday, with the bench granting the actor one last opportunity to comply with its earlier direction to deposit ₹2 crore. The court also expressed strong displeasure over his failure to follow previous orders.
Supreme Court gives Rajpal Yadav one last chance
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that the September 15 direction to deposit ₹2 crore had not been followed. The actor was given time until Tuesday to make the payment.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer presented photocopies of four demand drafts worth ₹50 lakh each, saying they had been issued in Maharashtra and were being brought to Delhi. Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, appearing for the lender, questioned whether the photocopies could be relied upon.
The bench said Yadav's conduct had been unacceptable. It was observed that the court wanted the lender to receive some money despite considering whether his petition should be dismissed and his place in jail.
The court also criticised Yadav for failing to comply with the Delhi High Court's order to pay ₹5 crore. His passport, which was required to be deposited within two days of the September 15 order, had also not been submitted.
Rajpal Yadav's ₹5 crore loan case explained
The dispute dates back to 2010, when Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from M/s Murli Projects Limited to produce Ata Pata Lapata. The amount was to be repaid as ₹8 crore, but Yadav did not repay it as agreed.
The lender subsequently filed a criminal case, leading to Yadav's conviction and a three-month prison sentence in May 2024. The Delhi High Court later upheld the imprisonment after finding that repeated opportunities to honour his repayment undertaking had not been followed.
The High Court had also noted that Yadav and his wife had paid ₹2.25 crore during the proceedings, with amounts being adjusted towards the dues.
The Supreme Court has now extended Yadav's surrender deadline until October 7, when his response will be considered alongside the payment issue.