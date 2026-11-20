Raghu's mother, played by Vrushali Hatalkar, tells him while bathing him that his school is bigger than the slum he lives in. When Raghu enters the school, he is a fish out of water. He is stunned to see the kids coming from affluent homes in his class. Scared, Raghu doesn't even open his tiffin of roti sabzi for fear of being judged, while his classmates' dabbas hold spring rolls, Burgers, and Pizzas.