Suniel Shetty's film Nanhey Dil is a must-watch for modern- day parents.
Swarupraj Medara directed the film.
Nanhey Dil releases on November 20, 2026 theatrically.
Suniel Shetty's Nanhey Dil explores the idea that a child's dreams should never be limited by the family circumstances they are born into. Through the eyes of Raghu, played by Sarvesh Satish Adawade, the film tells a heart-warming story about bridging the gap between friendship, education, and social inequality.
The movie is set against the backdrop of Mumbai's slums and an elite school. The family drama, through Raghu and his friends Anjali (Tvisha Seema), Aakash (Samagrah), Aaryan (Rahul), Kavya (Rohit), Ojasvani as Priya, and Aditya as Amit, shows how school friends are your truest clan.
How Raghu makes new friends
Swarupraj Medara's directorial shows how Raghu Jadhav, the son of a laundryman, played by Sarvar Ahuja, hesitates to go to an elite school. Raghu, who is shown to be from a Hindi-medium background, gets admission to a prestigious school due to Principal Anthony, played by Suniel Shetty, who believes that every child has the right to a good education.
Raghu's mother, played by Vrushali Hatalkar, tells him while bathing him that his school is bigger than the slum he lives in. When Raghu enters the school, he is a fish out of water. He is stunned to see the kids coming from affluent homes in his class. Scared, Raghu doesn't even open his tiffin of roti sabzi for fear of being judged, while his classmates' dabbas hold spring rolls, Burgers, and Pizzas.
While the concept of the film is important, certain scenes of the film feel repetitive. Raghu is shown as insecure and reluctant to go to school, but little does he know that the game will change and how.
Sachi yaari (true friendship) is the heart of Nanhe Dil
What makes Nanhe Dil a sweet watch is how the film explores themes of true friendship. During one recess,Raghu's friends approach him, and it becomes the epic dabba (lunchbox) union. There is something truly moving to watch a child eat a burger for the first time, while his affluent friends love his tiffin of shrikhand, aloo sabzi and puri.
Raghu's homemade dabba is loved by his friends, who understand his simplistic world filled with joy- something that money cannot buy at all. The narrative shifts from Raghu's struggle to his friends' life tensions.
A message for modern- day parents
Just like Krishna and Sudama were true friends, Raghu becomes besties with the squad- Anjali, Rahul, Rohit, Akash, Priya and Amit.
His friends find Raghu content with his life, and the movie navigates themes of parental pressure, modern-day parenting, marital discord, and more that affect kids. Watch the film on November 20, 2026, at theatres near you to know more it.
Suniel Shetty plays a different role than his action avatar and is does feel like a refreshing change. Principal Anthony is shown as a compassionate man who was an orphan and was given the chance to study at an elite institution. While he manages to give the young artistes enough breathing space on the screen, his fans would have appreciated more screen time.
Rajgopal Iyer plays the role of a discriminatory professor for whom marks are everything. Surendra Pal essays the role of a head trustee, showing how the education system works. Vishal Kapoor's dialogues capture the innocence of childhood and the freedom to voice what you think.