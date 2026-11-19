Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 may get an extension of two to four weeks, according to reports.
The makers of Bigg Boss 20 have not issued any official confirmation about the extension.
Scout OP and Love Gill have been hogging the limelight in Bigg Boss 20.
Salman Khan, the host of Bigg Boss 20, knows how to keep fans engaged with dramatic fights and shifting relationships among contestants. Bigg Boss 20 has been trending, with fans talking about who their favourite contestant is and also giving opinions on social media. Amid all this buzz, the latest reports reveal that Bigg Boss 20 may get an extension of around two to four weeks.
The makers of Bigg Boss 20 have not issued any official confirmation about the extension. According to a report in Times of India, social media buzz suggest that discussions are underway to extend the reality show by two to four weeks. The makers of BB 20 will be making a final decision on November 20, 2026.
No official confirmation on Bigg Boss 20 extension
The latest social media updates also suggest that, Salman Khan's professional activity and commitments will also play a major role in determining whether Bigg Boss 20 will be extended. Bigg Boss fans are surely excited if the show gets an extended run, as Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been thought-provoking. There have been discussions around the new finale date of Bigg Boss but ,fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.
Latest updates from Bigg Boss 20
At one end, gamer Scout OP has been drawing a lot of attention due to his equation with Love Gill. His personal life became a talking point after his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranadani was seen in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. When she appeared on the show, she also discussed Scout OP's growing closeness with Love Gill.
In the recent episode, Salman Khan also confronted Scout OP for attacking his good friend YUNG DSA during a task in the house. Salman stated that both Love Gill and Scout OP did not maintain their boundaries.