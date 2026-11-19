No official confirmation on Bigg Boss 20 extension

The latest social media updates also suggest that, Salman Khan's professional activity and commitments will also play a major role in determining whether Bigg Boss 20 will be extended. Bigg Boss fans are surely excited if the show gets an extended run, as Weekend Ka Vaar episodes have always been thought-provoking. There have been discussions around the new finale date of Bigg Boss but ,fans will have to wait for an official confirmation.