Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty Questions Scout And Love Gill's Closeness; Says 'It's Not Looking Good At All'

Rohit Shetty questioned Love and Scout's sibling dynamic on Bigg Boss 20.
Shetty also called out inappropriate massages between Love and Scout.
He also confronted Aasif Khan over his argument with Qazi Touqeer.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is the guest host of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar for Saturday and Sunday. He turned the focus on Love Gill and Tanmay Singh, known as ScoutOP, on the show. Shetty also questioned Aasif Khan over his recent argument with Qazi Touqeer.
Rohit Shetty rebukes Love and Scout
As Salman Khan is busy with his prior commitments, Rohit Shetty graced the Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He said their closeness could be read differently by people watching from outside the house. Shetty raised the issue after clips showed Scout massaging Love’s legs, hands and neck.
Love, in defense, told Shetty she saw Scout as a brother. Shetty told her that what housemates feel inside the show is not always how audiences see it on screen.
“When he’s massaging your legs, massaging your hands, massaging your neck. Love, that doesn’t look right. You tell Scout to massage your back. He’s massaging your calves. It’s not looking good at all,” Rohit said.
Scout, trying to explain himself, said he does the same way with another contestant. “I do, Mahi di too,” he added
“Scout! What you see outside, what you feel outside, that’s what I’m telling you. It’s looking absolutely wrong,” the filmmaker said further.
Rohit Shetty confronts Aasif Khan over his fight with Qazi
Shetty also questioned Aasif Khan about his recent argument with Qazi Touqeer which happened during a task.
He accused Aasif of provoking Qazi, to which Aasif said he didn't like Qazi's heart attack remark. He also complained that Qazi spits while speaking and uses expletives while talking. Rohit then said that other contestants also use abusive words.
Mary Kom was evicted from the house. Towards the end, everyone turned emotional, bidding adieu to the World Champion. Amrapali Dubey even broke down into tears.