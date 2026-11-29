A third comment on Reddit showed Scout OP's disgusting mentality. "He said that love was really close to him, was washing his dirty underwear, was touching him under the blanket. Then he also said my girlfriend is not here; she's a Ferrari. She's in the maintenance garage. Love is here, and she's a lower-model, cheaper car. It's sometimes fun to drive those. So pretty much he's saying my girlfriend is high value, and she's on the outside, and that love is cheap, and he'll probably cheat with her on his girlfriend", it read.