Scout OP and Gullu made personal remarks about Love Gill.
Scout OP compared Love Gill to a 'lower model cheap car'.
Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan slammed Scout OP for tarnishing Love Gill's reputation.
Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, which has sparked plenty of conversations about the show's contestants. This time, a big thing happened when Scout OP and Gullu's private conversation about Love Gill became a major issue. Salman confronted Scout after he told Gullu that Love's behaviour towards him had traumatised him.
Love Gill breaks down, Salman Khan scolds Scout OP
During a late-night conversation, Scout OP and Gullu made personal remarks about Love Gill. Scout remembered how Gill used to take care of him and then alleged that the equation gave him trauma. He even indirectly called Love Gill a side chick and said his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, is a Ferrari, while calling Love a cheap car, there only for fun and entertainment on the show.
Salman Khan got angry and made Scout realise that he thinks very cheaply of women. He accused Scout of ruining Love Gill's reputation and said, "Aapne hamesha humko jhutlane ki koshish ki hai. Confuse hone ka expression kya hai, Scout? Kya nai kia tumne. Kya nai bola hai Luv ke bare meii Scout? You have destroyed Luv's reputation. Yeh sab conversation maine kia hai kya? Aawaz uchi karke baat ki maine. That girl has affected you so much that you have lost the plot".
(You have always tried to ignore the matter and showed a confused face. What all have you not spoken about Love Gill? Did I have these conversations? I had to raise my voice and talk).
Netizens on Reddit also could not stop slamming Scout OP. One comment read, "Nope, no unmuted version. It was him comparing Kashvi to a Ferrari and Love to like a regular car. And then Gullu said, ‘Gaadi toh woh bhi acchi hai. ' That was most disgusting to me". Another comment on Reddit read, "And I just saw a clip on Twitter where he's getting mad and yelling at Kashvi for not sending him seven pairs of underwear because he never washes them. He literally is mad that she's not sending him seven pairs of underwear".
A third comment on Reddit showed Scout OP's disgusting mentality. "He said that love was really close to him, was washing his dirty underwear, was touching him under the blanket. Then he also said my girlfriend is not here; she's a Ferrari. She's in the maintenance garage. Love is here, and she's a lower-model, cheaper car. It's sometimes fun to drive those. So pretty much he's saying my girlfriend is high value, and she's on the outside, and that love is cheap, and he'll probably cheat with her on his girlfriend", it read.