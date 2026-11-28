FWICE President BN Tiwari, tells us, “When Operation Sindoor happened, their actors Hania Aamir and Fawad Khan, made such wrong statements. If they wanted, they could have stayed quiet or said something against terrorism but they chose to support it. In 2025, Netflix agreed with the Indian Government on their decision to not stream their content in India. I don’t know why that changed. We don’t want to see the faces of these actors, who have earned from the Indian economy, gained global fame because of the support and love India gave them but later badmouthed our country. For us, India is our priority."