The film is also sharing screens and audience attention with Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and Emraan Hashmi’s action film Gunmaaster G9. Ramayana collected less than ₹10 crore on Friday, according to the figures cited in the report. Meanwhile, Gunmaaster G9 reportedly earned ₹3.65 crore in India net collections on its first day, with its India gross at ₹4.30 crore.