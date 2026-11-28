Yeh Prem Mol Liya earned ₹4 crore India net across 7,251 shows.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari lead Sooraj Barjatya’s latest family drama.
Sharvari stands out, while Ayushmann’s character struggles to challenge the film’s patriarchal outlook.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya has opened to a modest response at the box office, collecting ₹4 crore in India net collections on its first day. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the romantic family drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. According to Sacnilk, the film recorded the collection across 7,251 shows, with its India gross standing at ₹4.70 crore.
The opening figure is below the film’s expected first-day collection of around ₹7 crore. However, theatre attendance reportedly picked up as the day progressed, leaving the film dependent on Saturday and Sunday footfall to improve its performance. Overseas collections and worldwide gross figures are not currently available.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya box office collection Day 1
Sacnilk reported that an estimated 1,88,726 tickets were sold for the film on its opening day. The film will need a stronger weekend to build momentum after its relatively slow start.
The film is also sharing screens and audience attention with Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana and Emraan Hashmi’s action film Gunmaaster G9. Ramayana collected less than ₹10 crore on Friday, according to the figures cited in the report. Meanwhile, Gunmaaster G9 reportedly earned ₹3.65 crore in India net collections on its first day, with its India gross at ₹4.30 crore.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya cast and review
Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Swanand Kirkire in important roles. The film marks Sooraj Barjatya’s latest return to the family drama genre, with a story centred on relationships and family values.
However, the film received a poor response from Outlook India’s review desk, earning a rating of 1/5. The review argued that the film mistakes togetherness for progress, with its dated approach to family values undermining its supposedly progressive premise. Sharvari was noted as a standout, while Ayushmann’s character was seen as struggling to challenge the film’s patriarchal outlook.
Himesh Reshammiya’s soundtrack was considered a fit for the family drama but did not leave a lasting impression. The film’s opening weekend will now be crucial in determining whether it can gain traction at the box office.